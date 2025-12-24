Cooper Flagg playing in his 1st game on NBC hit his 1st 7 shots and ended up scoring 33 points, in leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-130 win over the Denver Nuggets on December 23rd.

Flagg just missed a triple-double, as he scored 33 pounds and ended up with 9 rebounds and 9 assists. He also had 1 steal and a block.

Check out his video highlights.

Flagg and the Mavericks will play on Christmas Day against Golden State. That game will be broadcast on ABC with the tipoff at 5 p.m.

