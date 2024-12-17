Cooper Flagg Leads #5 Duke to 68-47 Win Over George Mason

Cooper Flagg had a game-high 24 points to lead #5 Duke to a 68-47 win over George Mason on Tuesday night, December 17th at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg played a game-high 34:59. To go along with the game-high 24 points, he also had a game-high 9 rebounds, a game-high 4 assists and a game-high 3 steals. He was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Duke led 25-16 at the end of the 1st Half.

In the post-game press conference Cooper had this to say on his rebounding

“I was missing a bunch of easy ones, which kind of led to me getting a couple of my own [missed shots]. I’m just doing anything I can, grabbing as many rebounds as possible and kicking it out to find my teammates. That was something that we knew was going to be important coming in, winning the rebounding war, so I was just trying to get on the boards early.”

Duke will play at Georgia Tech on Saturday, December 21st at 12 noon.