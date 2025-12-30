Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks lost a close game to the Portland Trail Blazers 125-122 on Monday, December 29th.

Flagg played a team-high 35 minutes. He finished with 15 points. He had 6 rebounds and 8 assists. He also had 3 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Dallas is now 12-22. They return to the court on New Year's Day, Thursday, January 1st when they will host the Philadelphia 76ers.