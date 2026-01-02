Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks lost their 4th game in-a-row, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers 123-108 on Thursday night, January 1st.

Flagg played 37 minutes and finished with 12 points. He shot 5-15 from the field, and was 2-2 from the free throw line. He had 7 rebounds and a steal on the night.

Check out his highlights.

Dallas is now 12-23. They are off until Tuesday, January 6th when they will play at Sacramento with the game tipping off at 11 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Peacock.

Get our free mobile app