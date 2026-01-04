Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Snap 4-game Losing Streak Beating Rockets 110-104 [VIDEO]

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks snapped their 4-game losing streak beating the Houston Rockets 110-104 on Saturday, January 3rd.

Cooper played 35 minutes and scored 10 points. He had 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Anthony Davis had a team-high 26 points and Max Christie had 24 points for Dallas.

Dallas is now 13-23. They play at Sacrament on Tuesday, January 6th at 11 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on Peacock.

You can vote for Cooper Flagg to play in the NBA All-Star game HERE

