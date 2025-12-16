Cooper Flagg Sets NBA Record Dropping 42 Points in OT Loss to Jazz [VIDEO]

Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Cooper Flagg set a NBA record on Monday night, December 16th scoring 42 points in the Maverick's 140-133 loss to the Utah Jazz in overtime..

Flagg who turns 19 on December 21st went into the record books with the most points by an  18-year old in NBA history, besting Lebron James' total of 37 set on December 13, 2003.

Cooper played a game-high 42 minutes and was 13-27 from the field, and went 15-20 from the free throw line. He had 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1 steal and 2 blocks to go with his record-setting night.

His previous high was 36 points.

Check out Cooper's highlights.

The Mavericks were playing without Anthony Davis.

Flagg did roll his ankle as regulation ended, and didn't score in overtime.

The Mavericks are now 10-17. They return to the court on Thursday, December 18th when they will host the Detroit Pistons.

