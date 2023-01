If you are home Monday afternoon, January 16th you can watch the best high school basketball player from Maine, on ESPNU at 3 p.m. as Cooper Flagg and Montverde Academy takes on Sunrise Christian.

On Saturday, January 14th Cooper had a game high 21 points, including 5 rebounds and 5 steals to go along with 3 assists in Montverde Academy's 85-63 win against La Lumiere in the Hoophall Classic.

You can see highlights from Saturday's game below