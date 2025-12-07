Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Beat Rockets 122-109 [VIDEO]

Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Beat Rockets 122-109 [VIDEO]

AP Photo/LM Otero

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, December 6th, winning 122-109.

Flagg played a team-high 36 minutes. He finished with 19 points, shooting 7-15 from the field. He was 1-2 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He ripped down 5 rebounds and had 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Check out his video highlights.

And you don't want to miss this poster-dunk!

Anthony Davis had a team-high 29 points and 8 rebounds.

Dallas is now 9-16 and have won 3 out of their last 4 games.  They are 4th in the Southwest Division.

Flagg and the Mavericks are off until Friday, December 12th when they will host the Brooklyn Nets.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

6+ Cool Gift Ideas that Will Also Benefit a Maine Non-Profit

Giving these gifts to your loved ones would also support agencies that give back every day to our communities.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

 

Filed Under: Cooper Flagg
Categories: National Basketball Association

More From 92.9 The Ticket