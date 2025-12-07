Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, December 6th, winning 122-109.

Flagg played a team-high 36 minutes. He finished with 19 points, shooting 7-15 from the field. He was 1-2 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He ripped down 5 rebounds and had 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Check out his video highlights.

And you don't want to miss this poster-dunk!

Anthony Davis had a team-high 29 points and 8 rebounds.

Dallas is now 9-16 and have won 3 out of their last 4 games. They are 4th in the Southwest Division.

Flagg and the Mavericks are off until Friday, December 12th when they will host the Brooklyn Nets.

