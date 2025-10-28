Playing in his 1st back-to-back NBA game, Cooper Flagg struggled Monday night, scoring just 2 points in 31 minutes, as the Dallas Mavericks lost to Oklahoma City 101-94.

Flagg was 1-9 from the field including going 0-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Flagg hurt his left shoulder on Dallas' first possession of the game and used a heat wrap on his shoulder when he was out of the game in the 2nd half.

Dallas is now 1-3. They are off on Tuesday, before playing the Indianapolis Pacers on Wednesday night, October 29th. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fubo and the NBA League Pass.

