Cooper Flagg Named Western Rookie of the Month Again [VIDEO]

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cooper Flagg has won the Rookie of the Month again for the NBA Western Conference. It marks his 2nd consecutive honor, as he also won it for the initial October/November period.

Check out the Cooper highlight reel.

His Duke teammate Kon Kneuppel has also won back-to-back Rookie of the Month, for the NBA Eastern Conference.

