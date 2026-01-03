Cooper Flagg Named Western Rookie of the Month Again [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg has won the Rookie of the Month again for the NBA Western Conference. It marks his 2nd consecutive honor, as he also won it for the initial October/November period.
Check out the Cooper highlight reel.
His Duke teammate Kon Kneuppel has also won back-to-back Rookie of the Month, for the NBA Eastern Conference.
