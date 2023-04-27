Coots No-Hits Oceanside as Nokomis Wins 10-0

Mia Coots threw a no-hitter, needing just 73 pitches and facing 20 hitters in 6 innings as the Nokomis Warriors run-ruled the Oceanside Mariners 10-0 on Thursday, April 27.

Coots didn't walk a batter and struck out 9.

Kylee Johnson started for Oceanside and went 2.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 8 runs. She walked 5. Hayley Tufts came on in relief and pitched the final 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. She walked 8.

Jenna Sawtelle hit a home run and had a single, driving in 2 runs. Hope Brooks had 2 hits. Camryn King had a double and drove in 2 runs. Megan Watson had a double and drove in a run. Raegan King had a single and Addy Hawthorne had a double.

Nokomis is now 3-0 and will host Waterville on Monday, May 1st at 2:30 p.m.

Oceanside is now 1-2 and will host Waterville on Saturday, April 29th at 2 p.m.

