Could Orlando Become The Center Of The Sports World Soon?

We chatted with the author of "Tiger: The Real Story" Steve Helling as the lead up for the charity golf tournament with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning this weekend.

And we also discussed how the MLS and the NBA could move their teams to Orlando for the return of pro sports, but Steve isn't so sure that will happen based on past history.

Steve has also been making a lot of bread during the pandemic, and that's not slang for money (although we did talk residuals) he has actually been in the kitchen making loaves of bread we cover that too in our conversation.