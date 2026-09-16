The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) held their latest Girls Golf Jamboree at Pine Hill Golf Course in Orrington on Wednesday, September 16th.

Brewer's Natalee Freeman was the medalist with the low round of 39.

Here are the results.

Hampden Academy - 130

Paige Jordan - 41

Eden Whitty - 44

Charlotte Tardiff - 45

Lydia Adamo - 50

Lexi Real - 53

Lillian Connors - 58

Stella Gregor - 59

Brewer - 132

Natalee Freeman - 39

Finnley Collins - 41

Lydia Corbett - 52

MDi - 135

Cate Brown - 41

Addy Dowsland - 47

Avery Norwood 47

Izzy De Revere - 52

Elli Hamor - 53

Phoebe Chamberlain - 55

John Bapst - 161

Vivi Nemeth - 48

Leah Harmon - 54

Ali Wade - 59

Hayley Kinney - 61

Anna Paridise - 63

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Downeast Maine there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.