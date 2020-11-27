COVID-19 Outbreak Pushes Steelers-Ravens to Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens' bout with a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to postpone the team's trip to Pittsburgh for a second time. The game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, then moved to Sunday afternoon, has now been moved to Tuesday night.

The postponement has forced the NFL to move Dallas' visit to Baltimore next week from Thursday to Monday, December 7th.

The unbeaten Steelers will now have a short week to prepare for a visit from the Washington Football Team on December 6th.