Crusaders Beat Hawks 9-8

The Hermon Hawks jumped to an early 4-0 lead but the John Bapst Crusaders scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 5th innings and hung on to beat the Hermon Hawks 9-8 on Wednesday, May 18th.

Ariana Cross went 3.1 innings in the circle for John Bapst and allowed 3 hits and 6 runs, striking out 3 and walking 5. Maizy Weirich pitched the final 3.2 inning allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 2.

Brae Wilcox pitched the first 3.1 innings for Hermon allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 3. Lindsay Reed pitched the last 2.2 innings. She allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Faith Coombs was 3-4 for the Hawks. Linsay Reed was 1-2 with a solo home run. Molly Simcox and Norra Idano had singles for Hermon.

Lila Weirich was 4-4 for the Crusaders with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 runs driven in. Julia Hagstrom was 2-3 with 2 runs driven in. Lily Stelline was 2-4 with a double and run driven in. Jane Wu and Maizy Weirich each had a single.

John Bapst is now 6-6 on the season. They are off until Tuesday, May 24th when they will host MCI at 4 p.m.

Hermon is 6-4 and will travel to Hampden Academy to play the Broncos on Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app