The Deering Rams defeated the defending state champion Bangor Rams 57-51 Wednesday in Augusta to advance to the Class AA North final.

Bangor kept the contest close throughout, but a 29-point showing from senior Askar Houssein propelled the Deering Rams to the win at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Darryl Germain added 17 points for Deering in the win.

Seniors Sam Martin and Quinn Richards led Bangor with eight points each. Senior Henry Westrich and junior Andrew Szwez each added seven points. Senior Parker Noyes added six points.

Deering will play at 3:45 p.m. in the Class AA North finals at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.