Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 14
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, October 14
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores
Field Hockey
- Belfast 11 Waterville 0
- Boothbay 3 Dirigo 2
- Brewer 4 Lewiston 0
- Cape Elizabeth 4 Poland 0
- Cheverus 2 Biddeford 1
- Dexter 4 Piscataquis 0
- Foxcroft Academy 12 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Lake Region 2 Fryeburg Academy 0
- Mount Ararat 10 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0
- Mountain Valley 8 Telstar 0
- Sacopee Valley 3 Traip Academy 0
- Skowhegan 3 Camden Hills 2
- Wells 1 Waynflete 0
- Winthrop 5 Oak Hill 1
- Yarmouth 8 Greely 2
Boys Soccer
- Ashland 9 East Grand 1
- Bangor 5 Skowhegan 0
- Bonny Eagle 1 Noble 0
- Brunswick 4 Mt. Blue 2
- Buckfield 2 Mt. Abram 1
- Bucksport 0 Sumner 0
- Camden Hills 10 Oxford Hills 0
- Carrabec/Madison 2 Rangeley Lakes 1
- Erskine Academy 1 Oceanside 0
- Foxcroft 2 Hermon 1
- Gardiner 0 Waterville 0
- GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 8 Central 0
- Greely 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0
- Hall-Dale 3 Mountain Valley 0
- Leavitt 3 Morse 1
- Lee Academy 1 Dexter 1
- Monmouth Academy 7 Winthrop 0
- Orono 5 Old Town 0
- Portland 4 Massabesic 2
- Richmond 3 Spruce Mountain 0
- Scarborough 4 Falmouth 1
- Schenck/Stearns 3 Penquis Valley 1
- South Portland 5 Gorham 2
- Thornton Academy 2 Sanford 0
- Valley 1 Greenville 0
- Washington Academy 9 Bangor Christian 3
- Westbrook 5 Windham 1
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Dirigo 0
Girls Soccer
- Belfast 5 Nokomis 1
- Camden Hills 6 Oxford Hills 0
- Cony 2 Lincoln Academy 1
- Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Piscataquis 0
- Dirigo 2 Mountain Valley 2
- East Grand 3 Woodland 0
- Freeport 5 York 0
- Gardiner 4 Waterville 2
- Greenville 3 Valley 2
- Houlton/GHCA 9 Schenck/Stearns 1
- Madison 1 Carrabec 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 2 Central 2
- Oceanside 1 Erskine Academy 1
- Presque Isle 3 Caribou 0
- Skowhegan 2 Bangor 1
Volleyball
- No games scheduled
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