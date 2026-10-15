Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 14

Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 14

Photo Jon Ouellette

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, October 14

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores

Field Hockey

  • Belfast 11 Waterville 0
  • Boothbay 3 Dirigo 2
  • Brewer 4 Lewiston 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 4 Poland 0
  • Cheverus 2 Biddeford 1
  • Dexter 4 Piscataquis 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 12 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Lake Region 2 Fryeburg Academy 0
  • Mount Ararat 10 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0
  • Mountain Valley 8 Telstar 0
  • Sacopee Valley 3 Traip Academy 0
  • Skowhegan 3 Camden Hills 2
  • Wells 1 Waynflete 0
  • Winthrop 5 Oak Hill 1
  • Yarmouth 8 Greely 2

Boys Soccer

  • Ashland 9 East Grand 1
  • Bangor 5 Skowhegan 0
  • Bonny Eagle 1 Noble 0
  • Brunswick 4 Mt. Blue 2
  • Buckfield 2 Mt. Abram 1
  • Bucksport 0 Sumner 0
  • Camden Hills 10 Oxford Hills 0
  • Carrabec/Madison 2 Rangeley Lakes 1
  • Erskine Academy 1 Oceanside 0
  • Foxcroft 2 Hermon 1
  • Gardiner 0 Waterville 0
  • GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 8 Central 0
  • Greely 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0
  • Hall-Dale 3 Mountain Valley 0
  • Leavitt 3 Morse 1
  • Lee Academy 1 Dexter 1
  • Monmouth Academy 7 Winthrop 0
  • Orono 5 Old Town 0
  • Portland 4 Massabesic 2
  • Richmond 3 Spruce Mountain 0
  • Scarborough 4 Falmouth 1
  • Schenck/Stearns 3 Penquis Valley 1
  • South Portland 5 Gorham 2
  • Thornton Academy 2 Sanford 0
  • Valley 1 Greenville 0
  • Washington Academy 9 Bangor Christian 3
  • Westbrook 5 Windham 1
  • Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Dirigo 0

Girls Soccer

  • Belfast 5 Nokomis 1
  • Camden Hills 6 Oxford Hills 0
  • Cony 2 Lincoln Academy 1
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Piscataquis 0
  • Dirigo 2 Mountain Valley 2
  • East Grand 3 Woodland 0
  • Freeport 5 York 0
  • Gardiner 4 Waterville 2
  • Greenville 3 Valley 2
  • Houlton/GHCA 9 Schenck/Stearns 1
  • Madison 1 Carrabec 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 2 Central 2
  • Oceanside 1 Erskine Academy 1
  • Presque Isle 3 Caribou 0
  • Skowhegan 2 Bangor 1

Volleyball

  • No games scheduled

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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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