Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Wednesday, October 14

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores

Field Hockey

Belfast 11 Waterville 0

Boothbay 3 Dirigo 2

Brewer 4 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Poland 0

Cheverus 2 Biddeford 1

Dexter 4 Piscataquis 0

Foxcroft Academy 12 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Lake Region 2 Fryeburg Academy 0

Mount Ararat 10 Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 0

Mountain Valley 8 Telstar 0

Sacopee Valley 3 Traip Academy 0

Skowhegan 3 Camden Hills 2

Wells 1 Waynflete 0

Winthrop 5 Oak Hill 1

Yarmouth 8 Greely 2

Boys Soccer

Ashland 9 East Grand 1

Bangor 5 Skowhegan 0

Bonny Eagle 1 Noble 0

Brunswick 4 Mt. Blue 2

Buckfield 2 Mt. Abram 1

Bucksport 0 Sumner 0

Camden Hills 10 Oxford Hills 0

Carrabec/Madison 2 Rangeley Lakes 1

Erskine Academy 1 Oceanside 0

Foxcroft 2 Hermon 1

Gardiner 0 Waterville 0

GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 8 Central 0

Greely 2 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Hall-Dale 3 Mountain Valley 0

Leavitt 3 Morse 1

Lee Academy 1 Dexter 1

Monmouth Academy 7 Winthrop 0

Orono 5 Old Town 0

Portland 4 Massabesic 2

Richmond 3 Spruce Mountain 0

Scarborough 4 Falmouth 1

Schenck/Stearns 3 Penquis Valley 1

South Portland 5 Gorham 2

Thornton Academy 2 Sanford 0

Valley 1 Greenville 0

Washington Academy 9 Bangor Christian 3

Westbrook 5 Windham 1

Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Dirigo 0

Girls Soccer

Belfast 5 Nokomis 1

Camden Hills 6 Oxford Hills 0

Cony 2 Lincoln Academy 1

Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Piscataquis 0

Dirigo 2 Mountain Valley 2

East Grand 3 Woodland 0

Freeport 5 York 0

Gardiner 4 Waterville 2

Greenville 3 Valley 2

Houlton/GHCA 9 Schenck/Stearns 1

Madison 1 Carrabec 0

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Central 2

Oceanside 1 Erskine Academy 1

Presque Isle 3 Caribou 0

Skowhegan 2 Bangor 1

Volleyball

No games scheduled