Dexter Tigers Nip Orono Red Riots in High School Golf 203-204
The Dexter Tigers nipped the Orono Red Riots 203-204 in a High School Golf Match at the Penobscot Valley Country Club on Friday afternoon, September 15th.
Orono's Noah Schaff and Dexter's Chase Farnsworth were the co-medalists with the low rounds of 42.
Here are the individual scores.
Orono
- Noah Schaff 42
- Adam Sherman 51
- Mason Kenney 51
- Ashton Paul 60
- Drew Simmons 63
- Collin Morrison 63
Dexter
- Chase Farnsworth 42
- Ethan Doherty 46
- Cole Doherty 54
- Willis Reinhardt 61
- AJ Hartford 68
- Alex Hall 61
Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.
You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 11 - 16 HERE by Sunday, September 17th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 18 - 21 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, September 22nd. You can vote ONCE per day, per device
Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..
Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com