Dexter Tigers Nip Orono Red Riots in High School Golf 203-204

The Dexter Tigers nipped the Orono Red Riots 203-204 in a High School Golf Match at the Penobscot Valley Country Club on Friday afternoon, September 15th.

Orono's Noah Schaff and Dexter's Chase Farnsworth were the co-medalists with the low rounds of 42.

Here are the individual scores.

Orono

Noah Schaff 42

Adam Sherman 51

Mason Kenney 51

Ashton Paul 60

Drew Simmons 63

Collin Morrison 63

Dexter

Chase Farnsworth 42

Ethan Doherty 46

Cole Doherty 54

Willis Reinhardt 61

AJ Hartford 68

Alex Hall 61

Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.

