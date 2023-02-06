Dexter Wins Class C North Cheering Championships, Central 2nd

The Dexter Tigers Cheering Team won the Class C North Cheering Championships at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Central came in 2nd and Bucksport 3rd. The top 3 teams were separated by only 1.55 points.

Teams will now compete in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Here are the team scores for the 11 teams in Class C.

Dexter 66.50 Central 66.10 Bucksport 65.95 Houlton 57.70 Calais 55.35 Sumner 55.10 Orono 55.0 Foxcroft Academy 46.75 Mattanawcook Academy 45.95 Caribou 37.60 Mt. View 39.20