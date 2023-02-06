Dexter Wins Class C North Cheering Championships, Central 2nd
The Dexter Tigers Cheering Team won the Class C North Cheering Championships at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Central came in 2nd and Bucksport 3rd. The top 3 teams were separated by only 1.55 points.
Teams will now compete in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Here are the team scores for the 11 teams in Class C.
- Dexter 66.50
- Central 66.10
- Bucksport 65.95
- Houlton 57.70
- Calais 55.35
- Sumner 55.10
- Orono 55.0
- Foxcroft Academy 46.75
- Mattanawcook Academy 45.95
- Caribou 37.60
- Mt. View 39.20
