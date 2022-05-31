Did You ‘Keep The Faith’ In The Celtics All Season? [Poll]

They've finally done it. For the first time since 2010 and for only the second time in the last 36 years, the Boston Celtics are playing for a world championship.

It got pretty hairy there at the end vs. Miami as the C's dropped Game 6 in Boston on Friday night, then nearly collapsed in the final moments of Game 7 Sunday night in Miami. But Tatum and Co. held on to get over the proverbial "Eastern Conference Finals hump" and book a ticket to the Bay Area.

In the nine years since Danny Ainge fleeced the Brooklyn Nets with the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett trade, the groundwork has been paved for the Celtics to reach this point, yet it took until the team's fourth go at the Eastern Conference Finals to finally break through.

At this point, the 2022 season is a resounding and undeniable success, no matter what happens over the next 4-to-7 games. But it certainly wasn't an easy road to get to this point.

Some 145 days ago, the Celtics sat at 18-21 and 11th place in the Eastern Conference. As if their 42-12 record since wasn't impressive enough, Boston defeated Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami on their way to the Finals, the three teams that eliminated them from the postseason in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

This team is exorcising just about every demon that has plagued the franchise over the last decade and there's no reason to do anything but keep believing in them.

While that may be the case today on the final day of May, has it been your stance all year with the C's?