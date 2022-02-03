Does Anyone Watch The Pro Bowl? [Poll]

This weekend the best players in the NFL will square off in Las Vegas at the illustrious Pro Bowl. Or, at least that's how the league tries to sell it.

In reality, none of the best really care to play. Both conferences had to dip into the QB reserves, so much so that Patriots' rookie QB Mac Jones will likely see a healthy amount of action on Sunday, despite finishing nowhere near the top of the voting at his position.

It's the first time since the first weekend of September that there won't be meaningful NFL football. Does that make you desperate enough to tune into a glorified game of flag football?

Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, the Winter Games get underway in full tomorrow. Does any event at The Olympics strike your fancy enough to sit down and watch, or at least have on in the background?