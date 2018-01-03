Doherty, Holway Win Hockey East December Awards
UMaine hockey players Patrick Holway and Tim Doherty have won Hockey East December Awards for outstanding play.
The Black Bears played six games in December, going 5-0-1 and moving up to #24 in the national PairWise ranking.
Holway, a sophomore defenseman, wins Hockey East Player of the Month Award for December. He scored three goals and six assists.
Doherty, a freshman forward, wins Hockey East Rookie of the Month Award after scoring four goals and getting four assists.
The (10-7-1) Black Bears are at Boston University Saturday and at Brown on Monday.