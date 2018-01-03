Doherty, Holway Win Hockey East December Awards

Hockey East Photo (#17 Tim Doherty)

UMaine hockey players Patrick Holway and Tim Doherty have won Hockey East December Awards for outstanding play.

The Black Bears played six games in December, going 5-0-1 and moving up to #24 in the national PairWise ranking.

Holway, a sophomore defenseman, wins Hockey East Player of the Month Award for December. He scored three goals and six assists.

Doherty, a freshman forward, wins Hockey East Rookie of the Month Award after scoring four goals and getting four assists.

The (10-7-1) Black Bears are at Boston University Saturday and at Brown on Monday.