Last week we crowned Reese's Peanut Butter Cups as the 'Best Halloween Candy.' Now, it's time to crown the best Halloween Movie. The 16 films are in four different categories: Stephen King Creations, Cult Classics, Horror and Family.

(And yes, I know The Shining was a Stephen King movie, even though it's in Horror).

The tournament will run through Friday and you decide the champion. Let the voting commence!