Poll: What are your playoff expectations for the Bruins?

With two games remaining in the NHL regular season, there is still much to be decided.

While the most likely path appears to bring the Tampa Bay Lightning to The Garden for Round 1, there are still seven possible first round opponents on the table for the B's.

If the dust settles the way it's currently falling, the Bruins will finish atop the Atlantic Division and 2nd in the Eastern Conference, thus they will play the top Wild Card team - Tampa Bay: 44-28-8, 96pts. There is no such thing as an easy first round opponent in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston can still slip out of the top spot in the division, though it would require the Bruins losing their final two games, while dropping at least one in regulation. The B's can also still finish atop the conference and win the President's Trophy, which brings another potential five first round opponents into the equation.

Whatever the case, the B's will be in for a fight when the postseason begins. After the bitter disappointment of how last season ended, it seems many fans are approaching this year's playoff run with trepidation, not wanting to get burnt yet again.

Due to the unpredictability of the NHL playoffs, I'm not going in with anything in the way of expectation. Yes, it would certainly be nice to win at least one series and feel a bit more validation than was experienced last year, but a loss to a near-100pt playoff team in the first round is a little different than every other sport in which the top teams play those significantly worse than them in the opening rounds of a postseason.

For the course of the regular season, only three teams have been better. But as was learned last year, when Boston was quite literally the greatest regular season team of all-time, none of that matters at this point on the calendar.

What do you expect from the Bruins this spring?