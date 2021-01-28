Drive Podcast: Full Show – Thursday, Jan. 29

Hour 1 -

(18:24) - Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans. Where will he end up and what is going on in Houston?

(6:50) - Drive Poll: amid a crazy week on Wall Street, do you understand the stock market?

(15:50) - Mike Burnham and Mike Bisson from the Maine Principals Association join the show to discuss the high school winter sports season, the impact of no basketball tournament and what's next come spring.

Hour 2 -

(10:09) - Jim and Ernie ponder what Mark presents in this week's edition of Take It or Leave It.

(14:07) - Eduardo Encina from the Tampa Bay Times joins the show as his city gets set to host Super Bowl 55.