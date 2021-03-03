Spring training is underway in Florida and Arizona, and you can catch as many games as you want whether it be on NESN, ESPN or MLB Network.

It's always nice to see baseball being played in the sunshine, especially when the Maine weather doesn't want to cooperate. I'll make a point of watching the first couple Red Sox games, or more like cherry pick a few innings, and then tend to lose interest by the second week of Grapefruit League play.

In August, I'll watch a chunk of Patriots' preseason games, but football is football and there's only three of them now.

As for basketball and hockey, I dont think I've ever watched an NBA or NHL preseason game in my life.

What about you? Do you have any interest in watching exhibition games, or do you start paying attention once the action is 'for real'?