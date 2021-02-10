The New York Yankees penciled Derek Jeter in the lead-off spot almost every day during his final season, despite it being a detriment to the team. The Lakers let Kobe Bryant hang around a year or two too long because of what he meant to the organization.

Of course, the flip side of that is Tom Brady leaving the Patriots last off-season, either because he saw the writing on the wall or was forced into the decision. Or the Bruins opting to not re-sign Zdeno Chara this past off-season and allowing him to leave and join the Capitals.

Should the biggest icons in sports, or at least the players who hold a special place in their franchise's history, be allowed to go out on their own terms, even if it's not necessarily what's best for their team?