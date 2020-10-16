Drive Poll – We Know The G.O.A.T, But Who’s The B.O.A.T. QB?

We all know Tom Brady is the greatest QB to ever grace the earth. If you disagree, you're simply stubborn and incorrect. But no one, even I, the staunchest of Brady disciples would try to argue that Brady is among the most naturally gifted athletes to ever play the position.

It's an idea Mike Greenberg floated on his ESPN Radio show #Greeny earlier in the week, that this Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers match-up is a showdown of the G.O.A.T. vs. the B.O.A.T. (the Best Of All-Time).

The G.O.A.T. is quantifiable. It's the six rings Brady has, coupled with the numerous Super Bowl MVP's, regular season MVP's and two decades of chat-topping stats.

The B.O.A.T., however, is something you just know when you see it. It's the highest form of natural skill and athleticism at arguably the most important position in sports.

So who is the B.O.A.T. QB? Is it the guy opposite Brady on Sunday? Is it the guy in Kansas City? Or is it someone from the NFL's past? Let us know who you think is the best combination of skill and QB prowess to ever play.