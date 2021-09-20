Drive Poll: Will Tom Brady Recapture Single-Season TD Record?

At the ripe young age of 44, Tom Brady is doing things that simply can no longer be explained.

While his contemporaries are either working for NBC or ESPN, calling Sunday Night and Monday Night Football games, Brady is out here having tossed nine touchdowns in his first two games of his 22nd season in the NFL.

To put those nine TD's in perspective, it's something that Brady has never done before through two weeks, and an accomplishment only had a handful of times in league history. Patrick Mahomes holds the two-week record from when he began the 2018 season throwing for 10 TD's. Mahomes ended that year with a cool 50.

Many records will fall with the regular season expanding to 17 games and Brady may be the first to re-write the history books. Peyton Manning holds the all-time single-season passing TD record at 55, which he did in 2013, throwing for roughly 3.4 TD's/week.

With nine passing scores in eight quarters this season, Brady is on pace for 77 TD's in 2021. I feel pretty confident in saying he won't get to that number this season. But with the extra game in place, will Brady break the record he once held?