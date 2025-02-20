East Roster Announced for 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl
The 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl will be played on July 19th at Lewiston High School with a kickoff at 4 p.m.
The following members of the Class of 2025 were announced to play for the East Team. The West Team and Cheerleaders for East and West will be announced in coming days
Here is the East Team Roster
- Bangor - Jake Bieberstein
- Belfast - Ryker Evans
- Brewer - Claeb Colby
- Bucksport - Wyatt Weaver
- Camden Hills - Isaac Dutille
- Cony - Jackson Veilleux
- Dexter - Ben Dubois
- Ellsworth - Dan Carter
- Falmouth - Indi Backman, Owen Bombadier
- Foxcroft Academy - Silas Topalski
- Gardiner - Kyle Doody
- Hampden Academy - Andrew Henaghen, Aiden Kochendoerfer
- Hermon - Bruce Coulter, Max Hopkins
- Houlton - Isaiah Ervin
- John Bapst - Tristan Smith
- Lawrence - Colton Carter
- Lewiston - Joe Dube, Jeffrey Randall
- MCI - Caleb Kennedy
- Mattanawcook - Ian Friend
- Medomak - Gabe Lash, Porter Gahagan
- Messalonskee - Anthony Pickell, Drake Brunelle
- Morse - Jackson Murray
- MDI - Mason Rose
- Mount Blue - Stephen Galkowski
- Nokomis - Noah Holden
- Oceanside - Zeb Foster
- Old Town - J,P, Reinzo
- Orono - Will Francis, Brady Grant
- Oxford Hills - Elii Laverdiere
- Portland - Louis Thurston, Colin Kelly, Anthony Tavares
- Skowhegan - Miller Foss
- Stearns - Cameron Atkinson
- Waterville - Donovan Porter
- Windham - Brayden Penney, Byron Rubito
- Winslow - Seth Bard
The East Team's Coaching Staff includes
- Fred Lower - Brewer
- Robenson Saintard -
- Matt Farnham - Hermon
- Kyle Gallant - Hermon - Head Coach
- Dan O'Connell - John Bapst
- Jason Versey - Lewiston
- Ryan Snell - Medomak
- Blair Doucette - Messalonskee
- Bob Sinclair - Orono