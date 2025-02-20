East Roster Announced for 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl

The 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl will be played on July 19th at Lewiston High School with a kickoff at 4 p.m.

The following members of the Class of 2025 were announced to play for the East Team. The West Team and Cheerleaders for East and West will be announced in coming days

Here is the East Team Roster

Bangor - Jake Bieberstein

Belfast - Ryker Evans

Brewer - Claeb Colby

Bucksport - Wyatt Weaver

Camden Hills - Isaac Dutille

Cony - Jackson Veilleux

Dexter - Ben Dubois

Ellsworth - Dan Carter

Falmouth - Indi Backman, Owen Bombadier

Foxcroft Academy - Silas Topalski

Gardiner - Kyle Doody

Hampden Academy - Andrew Henaghen, Aiden Kochendoerfer

Hermon - Bruce Coulter, Max Hopkins

Houlton - Isaiah Ervin

John Bapst - Tristan Smith

Lawrence - Colton Carter

Lewiston - Joe Dube, Jeffrey Randall

MCI - Caleb Kennedy

Mattanawcook - Ian Friend

Medomak - Gabe Lash, Porter Gahagan

Messalonskee - Anthony Pickell, Drake Brunelle

Morse - Jackson Murray

MDI - Mason Rose

Mount Blue - Stephen Galkowski

Nokomis - Noah Holden

Oceanside - Zeb Foster

Old Town - J,P, Reinzo

Orono - Will Francis, Brady Grant

Oxford Hills - Elii Laverdiere

Portland - Louis Thurston, Colin Kelly, Anthony Tavares

Skowhegan - Miller Foss

Stearns - Cameron Atkinson

Waterville - Donovan Porter

Windham - Brayden Penney, Byron Rubito

Winslow - Seth Bard

The East Team's Coaching Staff includes