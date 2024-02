Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Championships – Team Results

The Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Championships were held on Thursday, February 8th at the Fieldhouse at the University of Maine in Orono.

Here are the Team Results

Large School Girls

Bangor High 152.50 Hampden Academy 93.50 Brewer High School 68.00 Old Town High School 51.0 MDI High School 43.0 John Bapst High School 24.0 Hermon High School 1.0

Large School Boys

Bangor High School 153.0 Hampden Academy 88.0 John Bapst High School 46.0 MDI High School 40.0 Old Town High School 36.0 Ellsworth High School 32.0 Brewer High School 24.0 Hermon High School 14.0

Small School Girls

Bucksport High School 159.50 Orono High School 108.0 Sumner High School 49.0 GSA 37.0 Houlton High School 20.0 Central High School 21.0 PCHS 10.0 Bangor Christian 8.50

Small School Boys

Orono High School 99.0 Sumner High School 97.0 GSA 97.0 Foxcroft Academy 46.0 Bucksport High School 41.0 Central High School 27.0 Bangor Christian 20.0 Dexter High School 2.0

To see the individual event results click HERE