#2 Easton Bears Use Dominant 2nd Half to Beat #1 Jonesport-Beals 58-42 [STATS & PHOTOS]`
The #2 Easton Bears used a dominant 2nd Half to beat the #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals 58-42 in the Class S Boy's Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.
Jonesport-Beals led Easton 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Anderson Alley had 6 points and Bradley Kelley had5 points. Raiden Cochran had 5 points for the Easton Bears.
At the Half, the Royals led 26-21.
But then the Easton Bears went on a tear. They outscored Jonesport-Beals 14-7 to take a 35-33 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter, and then in the 4th Quarter outscored the Royals 23-9.
Easton was led by Raiden Cochran who had 16 points and 2 3-pointers. Jamie Mackay had 13 points with a 3-pointer.. Drew Lamoreau and Mason Pelletier each had a 3-pointer. The Bears were 9-10 from the free throw line.
Jonesport-Beals was led by Anderson Alley with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Koben Robinson had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Bradley Kelley had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 6-10 from the free throw line.
Easton will now play #1 Valley, the Southern Maine Regional Champions in the Class S State Championship on Saturday, February 28th at the August Civic Center at 12:45 p.m. Valley defeated Forest Hills 89-42 in the Southern Maine Regional Championship
Check out the Stats and Photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Easton
|10
|11
|14
|23
|58
|Jonesport-Beals Boys
|16
|10
|7
|9
|42
Box Score
Easton
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Riley Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Raiden Cochran
|16
|3
|2
|4
|4
|10
|Ashton Bugbee
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Josiah Ellis
|8
|2
|-
|4
|4
|14
|William Browning
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Chase Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Thomas King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Gavyn Kilcollins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Jamie Mackay
|13
|5
|1
|-
|-
|32
|Mason Pelletier
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Aedyn Tibbetts
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Grant Hull
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Drew Lamoreau
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|44
|Wyatt Manning-Harris
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|58
|17
|5
|9
|10
Jonesport-Beals
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Maddox Mills
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Nathaniel Johnson
|8
|-
|2
|2
|2
|5
|John Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Anderson Alley
|15
|3
|2
|3
|4
|14
|Koben Robinson
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Caleb Geel
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Bradley Kelley
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|21
|James Brasted
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Ethan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Owen Alley
|4
|2
|-
|-
|3
|31
|Nathan Faulkingham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Nathaniel Carver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Isiah Robinson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|9
|6
|6
|10
Check out the photos
Easton-Jonesport-Beals Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper