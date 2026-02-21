The #2 Easton Bears used a dominant 2nd Half to beat the #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals 58-42 in the Class S Boy's Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.

Jonesport-Beals led Easton 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Anderson Alley had 6 points and Bradley Kelley had5 points. Raiden Cochran had 5 points for the Easton Bears.

At the Half, the Royals led 26-21.

But then the Easton Bears went on a tear. They outscored Jonesport-Beals 14-7 to take a 35-33 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter, and then in the 4th Quarter outscored the Royals 23-9.

Easton was led by Raiden Cochran who had 16 points and 2 3-pointers. Jamie Mackay had 13 points with a 3-pointer.. Drew Lamoreau and Mason Pelletier each had a 3-pointer. The Bears were 9-10 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Anderson Alley with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Koben Robinson had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Bradley Kelley had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Easton will now play #1 Valley, the Southern Maine Regional Champions in the Class S State Championship on Saturday, February 28th at the August Civic Center at 12:45 p.m. Valley defeated Forest Hills 89-42 in the Southern Maine Regional Championship

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Easton 10 11 14 23 58 Jonesport-Beals Boys 16 10 7 9 42

Box Score

Easton

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Riley Thomas 0 - - - - 4 Raiden Cochran 16 3 2 4 4 10 Ashton Bugbee 8 4 - - - 12 Josiah Ellis 8 2 - 4 4 14 William Browning 0 - - - - 20 Chase Mitchell 0 - - - - 22 Thomas King 0 - - - - 24 Gavyn Kilcollins 0 - - - - 30 Jamie Mackay 13 5 1 - - 32 Mason Pelletier 8 2 1 1 2 34 Aedyn Tibbetts 0 - - - - 40 Grant Hull 0 - - - - 42 Drew Lamoreau 5 1 1 - - 44 Wyatt Manning-Harris 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 17 5 9 10

Jonesport-Beals

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Maddox Mills 0 - - - - 4 Nathaniel Johnson 8 - 2 2 2 5 John Faulkingham 0 - - - - 11 Anderson Alley 15 3 2 3 4 14 Koben Robinson 10 3 1 1 1 15 Caleb Geel 0 - - - - 20 Bradley Kelley 5 1 1 - - 21 James Brasted 0 - - - - 22 Ethan Faulkingham 0 - - - - 30 Owen Alley 4 2 - - 3 31 Nathan Faulkingham 0 - - - - 34 Nathaniel Carver 0 - - - - 35 Isiah Robinson 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 9 6 6 10

