Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Easton Bears used a dominant 2nd Half to beat the #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals 58-42 in the Class S Boy's Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st.

Jonesport-Beals led Easton 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Anderson Alley had 6 points and Bradley Kelley had5 points. Raiden Cochran had 5 points for the Easton Bears.

At the Half, the Royals led 26-21.

But then the Easton Bears went on a tear. They outscored Jonesport-Beals 14-7 to take a 35-33 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter, and then in the 4th Quarter outscored the Royals 23-9.

Easton was led by Raiden Cochran who had 16 points and 2 3-pointers. Jamie Mackay had 13 points with a 3-pointer.. Drew Lamoreau and Mason Pelletier each had a 3-pointer. The Bears were 9-10 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals was led by Anderson Alley with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Koben Robinson had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Bradley Kelley had a 3-pointer. The Royals were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Easton will now play #1 Valley, the Southern Maine Regional Champions in the Class S State Championship on Saturday, February 28th at the August Civic Center at 12:45 p.m.  Valley defeated Forest Hills 89-42 in the Southern Maine Regional Championship

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1234T
Easton1011142358
Jonesport-Beals Boys16107942

 

Box Score

Easton

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Riley Thomas0----
4Raiden Cochran163244
10Ashton Bugbee84---
12Josiah Ellis82-44
14William Browning0----
20Chase Mitchell0----
22Thomas King0----
24Gavyn Kilcollins0----
30Jamie Mackay1351--
32Mason Pelletier82112
34Aedyn Tibbetts0----
40Grant Hull0----
42Drew Lamoreau511--
44Wyatt Manning-Harris0----
TOTALS58175910

Jonesport-Beals

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Maddox Mills0----
4Nathaniel Johnson8-222
5John Faulkingham0----
11Anderson Alley153234
14Koben Robinson103111
15Caleb Geel0----
20Bradley Kelley511--
21James Brasted0----
22Ethan Faulkingham0----
30Owen Alley42--3
31Nathan Faulkingham0----
34Nathaniel Carver0----
35Isiah Robinson0----
TOTALS4296610

Check out the photos

Easton-Jonesport-Beals Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals

The Easton Bears took on the Jonesport-Beals Royals int he Class S Northern Maine Regional Finals on Saturday, February 21st

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

