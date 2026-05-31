Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 31

Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 31

David Lee

It's crunch time in the Maine High School Baseball Season, as we enter the last week of the regular season. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, May 31st.

Teams play a 16 game season, with the last countable game on Wednesday, June 3rd  Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Oxford Hills 14-1  146.641
  2. Bangor 11-3  116.797
  3. Mt. Ararat  12-3  115.469
  4. Hampden Academy 10-5  100.625
  5. Messalonskee 9-6  78.672
  6. Edward Little 7-8  52.422
  7. Mt. Blue 9-6  52.109
  8. Brunswick 6-9  43.594
  9. Camden Hills 5-10  26.250
  10. Skowhegan 4-11  16.250
  11. Brewer 2-13  16.172
  12. Lewiston 0-15  0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify

  1. Gorham 13-1  149.063
  2. South Portland 14-1  136.563
  3. Cheverus 12-3  105.313
  4. Thornton Academy 11-4  94.375
  5. Scarborough 9-4-1  91.797
  6. Sanford 10-5  75.625
  7. Massabesic 9-5  74.844
  8. Falmouth 9-5  73.281
  9. Noble 7-6-1  47.109
  10. Bonny Eagle 8-6  46.938
  11. Marshwood 5-10  23.428
  12. Kennebunk 5-10  16.250
  13. Biddeford 4-11  10.000
  14. Deering 3-12  5.313
  15. Windham 2-12  2.188
  16. Westbrook 1-13  0.625
  17. Portland 0-14  0.000

Class B North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Ellsworth 14-1  146.563
  2. Cony 13-2  128.125
  3. Hermon 11-4  106.953
  4. MDI 10-4  96.797
  5. Old Town 10-5  78.672
  6. Lawrence 11-4  74.219
  7. Nokomis  11-4  58.672
  8. Belfast 10-4  56.953
  9. Gardiner 6-9  41.953
  10. John Bapst 6-9  34.453
  11. Oceanside 6-9  33.828
  12. Foxcrott Academy 3-12  27.734
  13. Caribou 5-9  23.047
  14. Presque Isle 5-10  21094
  15. Waterville 3-12  16.563

Class B South - Top 12 Teams Qualify

  1. Fryeburg Academy 12-3  134.609
  2. Cape Elizabeth 11-4  120.938
  3. Leavitt 12-2  113.906
  4. Greely 10-5  113.672
  5. Lake Region 10-5  98.318
  6. Yarmouth 8-6  95.875
  7. Morse 104  76.719
  8. York 7-7  71.130
  9. Wells 7-8  64.193
  10. Poland 7-8  54.609
  11. Freeport 6-9  48.766
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 3-10  35.983
  13. Medomak Valley 5-9  30.156
  14. Lincoln Academy 3-12  22.266
  15. Mountain Valley  5-8  21.401
  16. Erskine Academy 4-11  18.203

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Washington Academy 14-0  138.750
  2. Mattanawcook Academy 11-3  115.781
  3. Dexter/CHS 12-2  106.027
  4. Bucksport 10-5  85.045
  5. GSA 9-5  71.685
  6. Calais 10-3  42.850
  7. Sumner 5-8  37.734
  8. Narraguagus 6-8  32.560
  9. Orono 5-9  31.563
  10. Mount View 5-8 29.766
  11. Fort Kent 4-11  13.482
  12. Central 2-12  9.107
  13. MCI 4-11  8.281
  14. Houlton/GHCA 0-11  0.000
  15. Winslow 0-15  0.000

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify

  1. Maranacook 14-1  111.984
  2. Monmouth Academy 13-1  106.792
  3. Sacopee Valley 7-7  85.078
  4. Old Orchard Beach 9-4  83.969
  5. Waynflete/NYA 9-6  62.510
  6. Lisbon 9-5  54.599
  7. Mt. Abram 7-8  43.979
  8. Hall-Dale 7-7  43.630
  9. Winthrop 7-7  42.573
  10. Dirigo 6-7  40.932
  11. Oak Hill 6-7  32.276
  12. Carrabec 4-10  24.333
  13. Traip Academy 2-12  8.583

Class D North - Top 12 Teams Qualify

  1. Bangor Christian 12-2  109.040
  2. Fort Fairfield 11-0  98.061
  3. Katahdun 11-1  77.959
  4. Stearns 11-4  64.821
  5. Penobscot Valley 8-3  54.643
  6. Hodgdon 6-6  40.816
  7. Wisdom 5-7  35.510
  8. Washburn/Easton/Central aroostook 6-7  34.388
  9. Madawaska 4-9  32.270
  10. Southern Aroostook 4-9  26.837
  11. Machias 7-6  26.815
  12. Schenck 5-7  19.643
  13. Lee Academy 4-8  15.306
  14. Penquis Valley 3-10  8.367
  15. Woodland 4-9  4.792
  16. Jonesport-Beals 1-10  0.833
  17. Ashland 0-8  0.000
  18. Shead 0-12  0.00

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Richmond 14-1  121.583
  2. Telstar 11-3  80.094
  3. Buckfield 9-5  67.906
  4. Valley 6-5  42.986
  5. Vinalhaven/North Haven 4-7  33.611
  6. Forest Hills 5-9  30.444
  7. Temple Academy 2-9  18.899
  8. Madison 2-12  18.083
  9. Greenville 3-8  16.632
  10. Boothbay 2-12  13.417
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