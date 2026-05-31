Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 31
It's crunch time in the Maine High School Baseball Season, as we enter the last week of the regular season. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, May 31st.
Teams play a 16 game season, with the last countable game on Wednesday, June 3rd Best of luck to all the teams!
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Oxford Hills 14-1 146.641
- Bangor 11-3 116.797
- Mt. Ararat 12-3 115.469
- Hampden Academy 10-5 100.625
- Messalonskee 9-6 78.672
- Edward Little 7-8 52.422
- Mt. Blue 9-6 52.109
- Brunswick 6-9 43.594
- Camden Hills 5-10 26.250
- Skowhegan 4-11 16.250
- Brewer 2-13 16.172
- Lewiston 0-15 0.000
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify
- Gorham 13-1 149.063
- South Portland 14-1 136.563
- Cheverus 12-3 105.313
- Thornton Academy 11-4 94.375
- Scarborough 9-4-1 91.797
- Sanford 10-5 75.625
- Massabesic 9-5 74.844
- Falmouth 9-5 73.281
- Noble 7-6-1 47.109
- Bonny Eagle 8-6 46.938
- Marshwood 5-10 23.428
- Kennebunk 5-10 16.250
- Biddeford 4-11 10.000
- Deering 3-12 5.313
- Windham 2-12 2.188
- Westbrook 1-13 0.625
- Portland 0-14 0.000
Class B North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Ellsworth 14-1 146.563
- Cony 13-2 128.125
- Hermon 11-4 106.953
- MDI 10-4 96.797
- Old Town 10-5 78.672
- Lawrence 11-4 74.219
- Nokomis 11-4 58.672
- Belfast 10-4 56.953
- Gardiner 6-9 41.953
- John Bapst 6-9 34.453
- Oceanside 6-9 33.828
- Foxcrott Academy 3-12 27.734
- Caribou 5-9 23.047
- Presque Isle 5-10 21094
- Waterville 3-12 16.563
Class B South - Top 12 Teams Qualify
- Fryeburg Academy 12-3 134.609
- Cape Elizabeth 11-4 120.938
- Leavitt 12-2 113.906
- Greely 10-5 113.672
- Lake Region 10-5 98.318
- Yarmouth 8-6 95.875
- Morse 104 76.719
- York 7-7 71.130
- Wells 7-8 64.193
- Poland 7-8 54.609
- Freeport 6-9 48.766
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-10 35.983
- Medomak Valley 5-9 30.156
- Lincoln Academy 3-12 22.266
- Mountain Valley 5-8 21.401
- Erskine Academy 4-11 18.203
Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Washington Academy 14-0 138.750
- Mattanawcook Academy 11-3 115.781
- Dexter/CHS 12-2 106.027
- Bucksport 10-5 85.045
- GSA 9-5 71.685
- Calais 10-3 42.850
- Sumner 5-8 37.734
- Narraguagus 6-8 32.560
- Orono 5-9 31.563
- Mount View 5-8 29.766
- Fort Kent 4-11 13.482
- Central 2-12 9.107
- MCI 4-11 8.281
- Houlton/GHCA 0-11 0.000
- Winslow 0-15 0.000
Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify
- Maranacook 14-1 111.984
- Monmouth Academy 13-1 106.792
- Sacopee Valley 7-7 85.078
- Old Orchard Beach 9-4 83.969
- Waynflete/NYA 9-6 62.510
- Lisbon 9-5 54.599
- Mt. Abram 7-8 43.979
- Hall-Dale 7-7 43.630
- Winthrop 7-7 42.573
- Dirigo 6-7 40.932
- Oak Hill 6-7 32.276
- Carrabec 4-10 24.333
- Traip Academy 2-12 8.583
Class D North - Top 12 Teams Qualify
- Bangor Christian 12-2 109.040
- Fort Fairfield 11-0 98.061
- Katahdun 11-1 77.959
- Stearns 11-4 64.821
- Penobscot Valley 8-3 54.643
- Hodgdon 6-6 40.816
- Wisdom 5-7 35.510
- Washburn/Easton/Central aroostook 6-7 34.388
- Madawaska 4-9 32.270
- Southern Aroostook 4-9 26.837
- Machias 7-6 26.815
- Schenck 5-7 19.643
- Lee Academy 4-8 15.306
- Penquis Valley 3-10 8.367
- Woodland 4-9 4.792
- Jonesport-Beals 1-10 0.833
- Ashland 0-8 0.000
- Shead 0-12 0.00
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Richmond 14-1 121.583
- Telstar 11-3 80.094
- Buckfield 9-5 67.906
- Valley 6-5 42.986
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 4-7 33.611
- Forest Hills 5-9 30.444
- Temple Academy 2-9 18.899
- Madison 2-12 18.083
- Greenville 3-8 16.632
- Boothbay 2-12 13.417
Get our free mobile app
10 Movies With Endings So Ambiguous We're Still Arguing About Them
Do you have answers for these confusing movie endings?
Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky