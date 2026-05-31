It's crunch time in the Maine High School Baseball Season, as we enter the last week of the regular season. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday, May 31st.

Teams play a 16 game season, with the last countable game on Wednesday, June 3rd Best of luck to all the teams!

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Oxford Hills 14-1 146.641 Bangor 11-3 116.797 Mt. Ararat 12-3 115.469 Hampden Academy 10-5 100.625 Messalonskee 9-6 78.672 Edward Little 7-8 52.422 Mt. Blue 9-6 52.109 Brunswick 6-9 43.594 Camden Hills 5-10 26.250 Skowhegan 4-11 16.250 Brewer 2-13 16.172 Lewiston 0-15 0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify

Gorham 13-1 149.063 South Portland 14-1 136.563 Cheverus 12-3 105.313 Thornton Academy 11-4 94.375 Scarborough 9-4-1 91.797 Sanford 10-5 75.625 Massabesic 9-5 74.844 Falmouth 9-5 73.281 Noble 7-6-1 47.109 Bonny Eagle 8-6 46.938 Marshwood 5-10 23.428 Kennebunk 5-10 16.250 Biddeford 4-11 10.000 Deering 3-12 5.313 Windham 2-12 2.188 Westbrook 1-13 0.625 Portland 0-14 0.000

Class B North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Ellsworth 14-1 146.563 Cony 13-2 128.125 Hermon 11-4 106.953 MDI 10-4 96.797 Old Town 10-5 78.672 Lawrence 11-4 74.219 Nokomis 11-4 58.672 Belfast 10-4 56.953 Gardiner 6-9 41.953 John Bapst 6-9 34.453 Oceanside 6-9 33.828 Foxcrott Academy 3-12 27.734 Caribou 5-9 23.047 Presque Isle 5-10 21094 Waterville 3-12 16.563

Class B South - Top 12 Teams Qualify

Fryeburg Academy 12-3 134.609 Cape Elizabeth 11-4 120.938 Leavitt 12-2 113.906 Greely 10-5 113.672 Lake Region 10-5 98.318 Yarmouth 8-6 95.875 Morse 104 76.719 York 7-7 71.130 Wells 7-8 64.193 Poland 7-8 54.609 Freeport 6-9 48.766 Gray-New Gloucester 3-10 35.983 Medomak Valley 5-9 30.156 Lincoln Academy 3-12 22.266 Mountain Valley 5-8 21.401 Erskine Academy 4-11 18.203

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Washington Academy 14-0 138.750 Mattanawcook Academy 11-3 115.781 Dexter/CHS 12-2 106.027 Bucksport 10-5 85.045 GSA 9-5 71.685 Calais 10-3 42.850 Sumner 5-8 37.734 Narraguagus 6-8 32.560 Orono 5-9 31.563 Mount View 5-8 29.766 Fort Kent 4-11 13.482 Central 2-12 9.107 MCI 4-11 8.281 Houlton/GHCA 0-11 0.000 Winslow 0-15 0.000

Class C South - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Maranacook 14-1 111.984 Monmouth Academy 13-1 106.792 Sacopee Valley 7-7 85.078 Old Orchard Beach 9-4 83.969 Waynflete/NYA 9-6 62.510 Lisbon 9-5 54.599 Mt. Abram 7-8 43.979 Hall-Dale 7-7 43.630 Winthrop 7-7 42.573 Dirigo 6-7 40.932 Oak Hill 6-7 32.276 Carrabec 4-10 24.333 Traip Academy 2-12 8.583

Class D North - Top 12 Teams Qualify

Bangor Christian 12-2 109.040 Fort Fairfield 11-0 98.061 Katahdun 11-1 77.959 Stearns 11-4 64.821 Penobscot Valley 8-3 54.643 Hodgdon 6-6 40.816 Wisdom 5-7 35.510 Washburn/Easton/Central aroostook 6-7 34.388 Madawaska 4-9 32.270 Southern Aroostook 4-9 26.837 Machias 7-6 26.815 Schenck 5-7 19.643 Lee Academy 4-8 15.306 Penquis Valley 3-10 8.367 Woodland 4-9 4.792 Jonesport-Beals 1-10 0.833 Ashland 0-8 0.000 Shead 0-12 0.00

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Richmond 14-1 121.583 Telstar 11-3 80.094 Buckfield 9-5 67.906 Valley 6-5 42.986 Vinalhaven/North Haven 4-7 33.611 Forest Hills 5-9 30.444 Temple Academy 2-9 18.899 Madison 2-12 18.083 Greenville 3-8 16.632 Boothbay 2-12 13.417

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