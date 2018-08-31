Edgerton Leads Biddeford Over Witches [VIDEO]

The Biddeford Tigers came north to Doyle Field and beat the Brewer Witches 26-12 on opening night of the high school football season.

The game was a defensive battle for much of the night Each team scored a touchdown in the second quarter, Biddeford nailed a PAT and led 7-6 all the way through three quarters of play.

Then the scoreboard started lighting up in the fourth quarter.

Brewer's Andrew Kiley scored his second TD of the night, a 35-yard run to put the Witches ahead 12-7.

The Tigers came back to score the next 19 points. A Carter Edgerton 41-yard pass play to David Murphy. A 30-yard TD run by Edgerton. And, an Ashton Crowell pick and score in the final minute, making the final score 26-12.

Edgerton, the senior QB for Biddeford tossed to TDs and ran for another. He totaled 265 yards of offense.

Andrew Kiley led the Witches with 137 yards on 23 carries. He scored both Brewer TDs.

The Witches travel to Falmouth for week two play. Biddeford will host Cony.