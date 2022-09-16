Edward Little Red Eddies Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football

The Edward Little Red Eddies visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

The game will begin below at 7 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished.

If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.

Here's the fall schedule:

Thurs 9/1/2022 6:30p Boys Soccer Mt. Ararat @ Brewer ⚽

Fri 9/2/2022 7:00p Football Brewer @ Bangor 🏈

Tues 9/6/2022 4:00p Girls Soccer Oxford Hills @ Brewer ⚽

Wed 9/7/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Orono @ Old Town ⚽

Thurs 9/8/2022 7:00p Football Old Town @ John Bapst 🏈

Tues 9/13/2022 TBA Boys Soccer Messalonskee @ Bangor ⚽

Wed 9/14/2022 5:30p Boys Soccer Brewer @ Hampden ⚽

Fri 9/16/2022 7:00p Football Edward Little @ Brewer 🏈

Tues 9/20/2022 6:00p Girls Soccer Brunswick @ Bangor ⚽

Wed 9/21/2022 5:00p Girls Soccer Presque Isle @ Hermon ⚽

Thurs 9/22/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Ellsworth @ Hermon ⚽

Fri 9/23/2022 7:00p Football Nokomis @ Old Town 🏈

Fri 9/23/2022 7:00p Football Lawrence @ Brewer 🏈

Wed 9/28/2022 4:00p Boys Soccer John Bapst @ Foxcroft ⚽

Thurs 9/29/2022 6:00p Girls Soccer Hermon @ Old Town ⚽

Fri 9/30/2022 7:00p Football Hampden @ Hermon 🏈

Tues 10/4/2022 4:00p Boys Soccer Mt. Blue @ Brewer ⚽

Thurs 10/6/2022 4:00p Girls Soccer Skowhegan @ Brewer ⚽

Fri 10/7/2022 6:00p Football Falmouth @ Brewer 🏈

Fri 10/7/2022 7:00p Football Mt. View @ Bucksport 🏈

Tues 10/11/2022 4:00p Girls Soccer Brunswick @ Brewer ⚽

Wed 10/12/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Old Town @ Hermon ⚽

Thurs 10/13/2022 4:00p Boys Soccer Messalonskee @ Brewer ⚽

Fri 10/14/2022 7:00p Football Edward Little @ Bangor 🏈

Fri 10/14/2022 6:00p Football Messalonskee @ Brewer 🏈

Mon 10/17/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Orono @ Bucksport ⚽

Tues 10/18/2022 6:00p Girls Soccer Hampden @ Bangor ⚽

