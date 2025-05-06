The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 18-1 on Tuesday afternoon, May 6th in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth pounded out 9 hits and took advantage of 11 walks and 3 errors, scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning, 12 in the 2nd inning and 4 runs in the 3rd inning.

Jackson Barry pitched a complete game for Ellsworth, throwing 5.0 innings. He allowed just 1 hit, striking out 10 and walking 2 to pick up the win.

Luke Horne was 1-3 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Kyle Kenny, Zach Torrey, Brayden King, Thomas Jude each had a single and drove in 2 runs. Dawson Curtis had a single, drove in a run and walked 3 times. Jackson Barry and Hunter Boles each had a single and drove in a run. Coleman Welch had a single.

Ellsworth swiped 5 bases. Brayden King stole 3 bases while Dawson Curtis and Kyle Kenny each had 1 stolen base.

Jack Backman had John Bapst's lone hit.

Ellsworth is now 3-2. They will host Bangor on Friday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 1-3. They will travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p;m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.