The Bangor Rams scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning and 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning to rally and beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 8-5 in Auburn on Friday, April 24th.

Lucas Rutherford picked up the win for the Rams. He threw 6.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 7 and walking 4. Jude Geagan-Chevez picked up the win, pitching the 7th inning. He allowed 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Bangor took advantage of 7 walks in the game.

Rutherford was 2-4 at the plate, with a pair of doubles. Jacoby Harvey, Trey Tennett and Zac Cota all doubled for the Rams. Gavin Glanville-True had a single and drove in 2 runs.

Gavin Glanville-True had 2 stolen bases. Dax Gifford, Ethan Sproul, Jonas Gilley and Owen Glanville-True each had a stolen base for Bangor.

Bangor, now 2-0 will host Lewiston on Saturday, April 25th at 1 p.m.

Edward Little, now 0-2, will play at Gray-New Gloucester on Monday, April 27th at 4 p.m.

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