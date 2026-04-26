The John Bapst Crusaders beat the Caribou Vikings 7-2 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Saturday, April 25th.

Abe Pendergast started on the hill for the Crusaders and picked up the win, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing 1 hit, and 1 unearned run. He struck out 7 and walked 3. Logan Martin pitched the final 3.0 innings and allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 6 and walking 1.

Ian Boudreau was 2-4, driving in 2 runs for John Bapst. Aiden Ouellette was 2-3, scoring 3 runs from the leadoff spot. Colby Haggerty was 2- with a double. Jaxson Sockbeson and Josh Pangurn each had a single.

The Crusaders stole 8 bases led by Colby Haggerty who swiped 3 bags and Aiden Ouellette who stole 2 bases. Abe Pendergast, Ian Boudreau and Jaxson Sockbeson each stole 1 base.

Carter St. Peter started on the mound for Caribou and went 4.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 5 and walked 3. Camden Codrey closed out the game pitching the final 1.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Nic Plourde had a double or the Vikings. Codrey and Brayden Amero each had a single

The Vikings stole 5 bases. St. Pierre swiped 2 bases and Amero, Hayden Holabird and Nic Plourde each stole 1 base.

John Bapst is now 1-0. They will play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou is 0-1. They will play at Houlton on Monday, April 27th at 4:30 p.m