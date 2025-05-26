Ellsworth Baseball Sweeps Caribou 13-3 and 8-6

The Ellsworth Baseball Team took the long ride up I-95 on Memorial Day, coming home from Aroostook County with a pair of wins, after sweeping the Caribou Vikings 13-3 and 8-6.

Game 1

Ellsworth won 13-3, banging out 10 hits, and taking advantage of 10 walks.

Jackson Barry picked up the win, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 8.

Brayde King was 3-5 with a triple and drove in 2 runs to lead Ellsworth. Luke Horne was 2-2. Barry helped himself at the plate, with a double and driving in a run. Dawson Curtis had a single and drove in 3 runs. Evan Haskell had a single and drove in 2 runs. Kyle Kenny, and Ridge Weatherbee each singled.

Ellsworth stole 6 bases, with Kenny swiping 2 bags, and Curtis, Haskell, Horne and Weatherbee each stealing 1 base.

Edison Sleeper and Bryce St. Pierre each had a pair of hits for the Vikings. Matt Pelletier and Dawson St. Pierre each singled.

Game 2

Ellsworth won 8-6

Brayden King picked up the win going 4.2 innings, allowing 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 6. Zach Torrey pitched 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and walking 1, striking out 3. Dawson Curtis pitch the final inning, allowing 1 walk, striking out 3.

Jackson Barry was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, droving in 3 runs. Dawson Curtis was 2-3 with a double and drove in q run. Kyle Kenny, Brayden King and Thomas Jude each singled.

The Eagles stole 9 bases, with Kenny swiping 3 bases, King and Curtis each stealing 2 bags and Hunter Boles and Ridge Weatherbee each 1 base.

For the Viking Nick Plourde had 2 hits, with a double, driving in 4 runs. Edison Sleeper was 2-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Chandler St. Peter had a single.

Ellsworth is now 10-4. They will play at Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday, May 28th at 4:30

Caribou is 7-5. They will host Presque Isle on Wednesday, May 28th at 4 p.m.

