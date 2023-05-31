Ellsworth Beats MDI 7-2 in Regular Season Finale [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles defeated the MDI Trojans 7-2 on Wednesday, May 31st in the regular season finale in Ellsworth. The Eagles won, despite committing 8 errors.

Peter Keblinsky started on the mound for the Eagles and went 6.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. He struck out 9. Dawson Curtis came on in the 7th, getting the last 2 outs, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

MDI used 4 pitchers in the game. Colin Sullivan started on the mound and went 3.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Ryan Davis came on recorded 3 outs, allowing 2 hits but no runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Logan Blanchette allowed 2 runs, walking 3 and striking out 2. Joey Wellman-Clouse retired the final batter in the 6th, via a strikeout, after allowing a hit.

Miles Palmer was 3-4 with a pair of doubles batting leadoff for the Eagles. He drove in 2 runs. Kyle Kenney, Camden Barker, Brady Kenney and Dawson Curtis each singled for Ellsworth.

Kyle Kenny and Miles Palmer each swiped 2 bases while Billy Garland and Brady Kenny each had 1 stolen base.

For MDI Jay Haney had a double. Joey Wellman-Clouse, Matthew Levesque, Isaac MacDonnell and Alex Gray each singled.

Joey Wellman-Clouse swiped 2 bases.

Ellsworth finishes the regular season with a 12-4 record and should finish 3rd in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

MDI finishes the regular season with a 7-9 record and should finish 9th in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

