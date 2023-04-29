Ellsworth Boys and Central Girls Win Track & Field Meet at Ellsworth Friday April 28

The Ellsworth Boys and Central Girls finished 1st at the Track and Field Meet held at Ellsworth High School on Friday, April 28th.

Here are the Team and Individual Results from Sub 5.

Boys

Ellsworth - 121 Sumner - 63 Central - 62 Narraguagus - 21 Searsport - 4

Girls

Central - 159 Ellsworth - 137 Sumner - 75 Jonesport-Beals - 44 Narraguagus - 9 Searsport - 3

Girls Individual Results

Girls 100 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== Finals 1 Mia Mills Jonesport Be 14.07 1 10 2 Kailyse Bean Central High 14.41 1 8 3 Rylee Speed Central High 14.41 3 6 4 Grace Menario Central High 14.64 1 4 5 Whitney Jordan Ellsworth Hi 14.87 1 2 6 Christian Owens Searsport Di 14.93 1 1 7 Sydney Libby Ellsworth Hi 15.03 1 8 Lindsey Stevens Central High 15.45 3 9 Makenzie Rushlow Central High 15.46 2 10 Rhiannon Sargent Sumner Memor 15.48 2 11 Carleigh Farrar Central High 15.49 2 12 Logan Williams Ellsworth Hi 15.65 1 13 Alexa Johnson Narraguagus 15.65 2 14 Taylor Libby Ellsworth Hi 15.75 2 15 Kayli Tilden Ellsworth Hi 15.83 1 16 Brisa Ortiz-Garcia Narraguagus 16.00 2 17 Savannah Hasham Ellsworth Hi 16.07 3 18 Mercedes Ulichny Ellsworth Hi 16.21 2 19 Emma Byers Central High 16.23 3 20 Enna Bertin Sumner Memor 16.65 3 21 Dalia Rivera Central High 16.70 2 22 Kendall Hanson Central High 17.59 3 23 Hannah McBreairty-Frye Ellsworth Hi 17.71 3 24 Katrina Evanson Narraguagus 19.49 3 Girls 200 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Addison Atherton Ellsworth Hi 29.07 1 10 2 Kailyse Bean Central High 29.93 1 8 3 Rylee Speed Central High 30.65 1 6 4 Grace Menario Central High 31.16 1 4 5 Makenzie Rushlow Central High 32.69 2 2 6 Carleigh Farrar Central High 32.89 2 1 7 Lindsey Stevens Central High 33.01 3 8 Natalie Speed Central High 33.09 3 9 Logan Williams Ellsworth Hi 33.14 1 10 Brisa Ortiz-Garcia Narraguagus 33.29 2 11 Dalia Rivera Central High 34.06 2 12 Kayli Tilden Ellsworth Hi 34.79 1 13 Rhiannon Sargent Sumner Memor 34.79 2 14 Mercedes Ulichny Ellsworth Hi 35.44 2 15 Emma Byers Central High 35.63 3 16 Jadyn Bell Ellsworth Hi 36.26 2 17 Hannah McBreairty-Frye Ellsworth Hi 36.96 2 18 Liberty White Jonesport Be 38.63 3 Girls 400 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Addison Nelson Ellsworth Hi 1:04.58 1 10 2 Addison Atherton Ellsworth Hi 1:04.98 1 8 3 Mary Allen Central High 1:10.80 1 6 4 Katie Miller Central High 1:12.15 1 4 5 Rylee Speed Central High 1:12.97 2 2 6 Alexa Johnson Narraguagus 1:13.49 2 1 7 Brisa Ortiz-Garcia Narraguagus 1:13.98 2 8 Sarah Moseley Ellsworth Hi 1:23.43 2 9 Jadyn Bell Ellsworth Hi 1:23.70 2 10 Zoe Benalcazar Narraguagus 1:33.58 2 Girls 800 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Addison Nelson Ellsworth Hi 2:41.74 10 1:17.785 (1:17.785) 2:41.736 (1:23.951) 2 Alexa Johnson Narraguagus 2:59.40 8 1:25.137 (1:25.137) 2:59.393 (1:34.256) 3 Sarah Moseley Ellsworth Hi 3:25.98 6 1:41.601 (1:41.601) 3:25.976 (1:44.376) 4 Jadyn Bell Ellsworth Hi 3:29.94 4 1:42.135 (1:42.135) 3:29.932 (1:47.797) Girls 1600 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Mia Mills Jonesport Be 6:30.60 10 1:27.418 (1:27.418) 3:13.201 (1:45.783) 4:58.591 (1:45.390) 6:30.594 (1:32.003) 2 Margaret Reilich-Godino Sumner Memor 6:38.91 8 1:33.749 (1:33.749) 3:17.748 (1:43.999) 5:02.555 (1:44.807) 6:38.905 (1:36.350) -- Tori Webber Sumner Memor DNF 1:41.492 (1:41.492) Girls 100 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Adriana Richardson Ellsworth Hi 18.78 10 2 Mary Allen Central High 20.46 8 3 Iva Fowler Central High 21.42 6 4 Emma Byers Central High 22.26 4 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ada Fisher Sumner Memor 56.11 10 2 Iva Fowler Central High 1:03.19 8 3 Adriana Richardson Ellsworth Hi 1:07.18 6 4 Liberty White Jonesport Be 1:16.43 4 Girls 4x100 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Central High School 58.50 10 2 Ellsworth High School 59.34 8 3 Sumner Memorial High School 1:00.09 6 4 Sumner Memorial High School 'B' x1:12.08 Girls 4x400 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Central High School 4:57.75 10 2 Ellsworth High School 5:09.04 8 Girls High Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Katie Miller Central High 4-04.00 10 2 Mary Allen Central High 4-02.00 8 3 Grace Menario Central High J4-02.00 6 4 Carleigh Farrar Central High 3-08.00 4 Girls Long Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Mia Mills Jonesport Be 14-03.50 10 2 Sydney Libby Ellsworth Hi 13-04.00 8 3 Taylor Libby Ellsworth Hi 13-02.75 6 4 Whitney Jordan Ellsworth Hi 13-02.25 4 5 Logan Williams Ellsworth Hi 13-02.00 2 6 Mercedes Ulichny Ellsworth Hi 12-09.50 1 7 Emma Byers Central High 12-03.00 8 Rhiannon Sargent Sumner Memor 12-00.50 9 Addison Nelson Ellsworth Hi 12-00.00 10 Makenzie Rushlow Central High 11-10.00 11 Savannah Hasham Ellsworth Hi 11-09.50 12 Kayli Tilden Ellsworth Hi 11-00.75 13 Kailyse Bean Central High 10-07.00 14 Enna Bertin Sumner Memor 10-00.50 15 Sarah Moseley Ellsworth Hi 9-08.25 16 Christian Owens Searsport Di 8-07.25 17 Lydia Verway Narraguagus 7-03.75 -- Hannah McBreairty-Frye Ellsworth Hi FOUL Girls Triple Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ada Fisher Sumner Memor 29-09.75 10 2 Whitney Jordan Ellsworth Hi 28-02.25 8 3 Taylor Libby Ellsworth Hi 27-06.25 6 4 Sydney Libby Ellsworth Hi 26-11.50 4 Girls Shot Put ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Aliyah Goldsmith Central High 30-03.50 10 2 Jewel Roberts Central High 29-06.75 8 3 Emily Burrill Sumner Memor 27-04.75 6 4 Bianca Seavey-Tucker Sumner Memor 23-09.25 4 5 Sylvie Mowry Sumner Memor 22-05.25 2 6 Cody Gleason Ellsworth Hi 21-01.25 1 Girls Discus Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Jewel Roberts Central High 81-01 10 2 Bianca Seavey-Tucker Sumner Memor 72-02 8 3 Emily Burrill Sumner Memor 63-05 6 4 Cody Gleason Ellsworth Hi 60-09 4 5 Sylvie Mowry Sumner Memor 57-02 2 6 Elaina Thomas Sumner Memor 57-00 1 7 Holly Tabbutt Narraguagus 52-10 8 Brianna Fairbrother Searsport Di 48-00 9 Lydia Verway Narraguagus 45-00 10 Morelia Valencia-Jungo Sumner Memor 43-09 11 Kendall Hanson Central High 40-06 12 Mariah Young Central High 14-10 Girls Javelin Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Addison Atherton Ellsworth Hi 85-07 10 2 Ada Fisher Sumner Memor 80-05 8 3 Natalie Speed Central High 79-01 6 4 Bianca Seavey-Tucker Sumner Memor 72-03 4 5 Christian Owens Searsport Di 64-05 2 6 Cody Gleason Ellsworth Hi 60-00 1 7 Holly Tabbutt Narraguagus 55-10 8 Liberty White Jonesport Be 53-04 9 Kayli Tilden Ellsworth Hi 48-07 10 Lydia Verway Narraguagus 48-01 11 Elaina Thomas Sumner Memor 46-11 12 Zoe Benalcazar Narraguagus 43-01 13 Brianna Fairbrother Searsport Di 42-06 14 Selah Andrews Searsport Di 33-05 15 Kendall Hanson Central High 32-10 16 Tori Webber Sumner Memor 31-02 17 Reese Bryant Sumner Memor 30-11 18 Mariah Young Central High 17-02 Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Liberty White Jonesport Be 13:31.16 10

Boys Individual Results

Boys 100 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== Finals 1 Connor Wight Ellsworth Hi 11.50 1 6 2 Billy Wray Sumner Memor 11.97 1 4 3 Caleb Jenkins Ellsworth Hi 12.29 1 3 4 Josiah James-Chin Ellsworth Hi 12.34 1 2 5 Ripley Strout Narraguagus 12.35 1 1 6 Aiden Griffin Sumner Memor 12.42 1 7 Alex McGowan Ellsworth Hi 12.56 1 8 Logan Buteau Sumner Memor 12.79 1 9 Matthew Carney Sumner Memor 12.80 2 10 Obrien Robinson Ellsworth Hi 12.99 2 11 Ty Velgouse Central High 13.08 2 12 Joshua Orellana-Cramer Sumner Memor 13.14 2 13 Jarod Smith Sumner Memor 13.24 2 14 Damon Reynolds Narraguagus 13.28 2 15 Julian Dennison Sumner Memor 13.32 2 16 Ethan Ladd Central High 13.40 3 17 Erick Beal Sumner Memor 13.69 2 18 Casyn Rushlow Central High 13.76 3 19 Cody Leighton Narraguagus 13.79 3 20 Kanyon Bouchard-Wasson Central High 13.84 3 21 Jayden Runnells Central High 13.92 4 22 Joseph Brasslett Central High 14.21 3 23 Isaac Ladd Central High 14.89 3 24 Brenden Willett Sumner Memor 15.16 3 25 Jack Doane Central High 15.17 4 26 Connor Ladd Central High 15.22 4 Boys 200 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Logan Jackson Central High 24.75 1 6 2 Ripley Strout Narraguagus 24.92 1 4 3 Billy Wray Sumner Memor 25.11 1 3 4 Josiah James-Chin Ellsworth Hi 25.17 1 2 5 Nick Kelley Central High 25.84 1 1 6 Aiden Griffin Sumner Memor 26.12 1 7 Logan Buteau Sumner Memor 27.34 1 8 Ethan Ladd Central High 27.64 2 9 Casyn Rushlow Central High 28.55 2 10 Joshua Orellana-Cramer Sumner Memor 28.56 2 11 Jarod Smith Sumner Memor 29.08 1 12 Kanyon Bouchard-Wasson Central High 29.18 2 13 Jayden Runnells Central High 30.25 2 14 Jack Doane Central High 31.85 2 Boys 400 Meter Dash ========================================================================== Name Year School Finals H# Points ========================================================================== 1 Logan Jackson Central High 57.26 1 6 2 Nick Kelley Central High 58.04 1 4 3 Chris Taylor Ellsworth Hi 59.15 1 3 4 Asa Berry Sumner Memor 1:02.14 2 2 5 Gabe Hanscom Narraguagus 1:04.79 2 1 6 Jack Fisher Sumner Memor 1:06.33 2 7 Erick Beal Sumner Memor 1:11.45 2 Boys 800 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Matthew Cormier Ellsworth Hi 2:14.43 6 1:03.665 (1:03.665) 2:14.426 (1:10.761) 2 Felix Markosian Ellsworth Hi 2:38.15 4 1:16.084 (1:16.084) 2:38.143 (1:22.060) 3 Isiah Corson Ellsworth Hi 2:38.38 3 1:20.409 (1:20.409) 2:38.371 (1:17.962) 4 Matthew Haire Narraguagus 2:41.27 2 1:19.419 (1:19.419) 2:41.263 (1:21.844) 5 Joseph Brasslett Central High 2:48.93 1 1:19.884 (1:19.884) 2:48.926 (1:29.043) 6 Aric Gleason Ellsworth Hi 2:50.22 1:26.625 (1:26.625) 2:50.216 (1:23.591) 7 Connor Ladd Central High 3:03.26 1:26.224 (1:26.224) 3:03.254 (1:37.030) 8 Gordon Robinson Central High 3:04.06 1:27.793 (1:27.793) 3:04.051 (1:36.259) Boys 1600 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Kaleb Colson Sumner Memor 4:28.98 6 1:03.045 (1:03.045) 2:12.033 (1:08.988) 3:24.296 (1:12.264) 4:28.974 (1:04.679) 2 Matthew Cormier Ellsworth Hi 4:51.19 4 1:09.354 (1:09.354) 2:26.509 (1:17.155) 3:44.837 (1:18.329) 4:51.188 (1:06.351) 3 Aedyn Hughes Ellsworth Hi 4:55.67 3 1:09.052 (1:09.052) 2:26.212 (1:17.160) 3:44.491 (1:18.280) 4:55.667 (1:11.177) 4 Lukas Pounder Narraguagus 4:59.28 2 1:09.636 (1:09.636) 2:26.859 (1:17.223) 3:45.441 (1:18.582) 4:59.279 (1:13.839) 5 Riley Hastey Sumner Memor 5:17.87 1 1:12.026 (1:12.026) 2:32.189 (1:20.163) 3:55.998 (1:23.810) 5:17.866 (1:21.869) 6 Matthew Haire Narraguagus 5:47.70 1:19.967 (1:19.967) 2:50.331 (1:30.364) 4:23.332 (1:33.001) 5:47.696 (1:24.365) 7 Felix Markosian Ellsworth Hi 5:57.80 1:17.208 (1:17.208) 2:49.465 (1:32.258) 4:26.643 (1:37.179) 5:57.793 (1:31.150) 8 Aric Gleason Ellsworth Hi 6:10.64 1:22.334 (1:22.334) 3:00.946 (1:38.612) 4:39.661 (1:38.715) 6:10.637 (1:30.977) 9 Gordon Robinson Central High 7:23.76 1:22.026 (1:22.026) 3:03.760 (1:41.734) 5:16.362 (2:12.602) 7:23.754 (2:07.393) Boys 3200 Meter Run ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Aedyn Hughes Ellsworth Hi 10:29.88 6 1:12.189 (1:12.189) 2:30.807 (1:18.619) 3:50.489 (1:19.682) 5:10.229 (1:19.740) 6:31.381 (1:21.153) 7:53.703 (1:22.322) 9:14.293 (1:20.590) 10:29.873 (1:15.580) 2 Asa Berry Sumner Memor 11:36.62 4 1:30.468 (1:30.468) 3:00.628 (1:30.160) 4:30.947 (1:30.320) 5:57.664 (1:26.718) 7:22.457 (1:24.793) 8:48.737 (1:26.280) 10:15.728 (1:26.991) 11:36.611 (1:20.884) 3 Kaleb Colson Sumner Memor 11:36.93 3 1:30.085 (1:30.085) 3:00.319 (1:30.234) 4:30.630 (1:30.311) 5:57.577 (1:26.948) 7:22.464 (1:24.888) 8:48.742 (1:26.279) 10:15.676 (1:26.934) 11:36.925 (1:21.250) 4 Riley Hastey Sumner Memor 11:52.29 2 1:29.763 (1:29.763) 3:00.061 (1:30.299) 4:30.736 (1:30.675) 5:59.541 (1:28.806) 7:29.438 (1:29.897) 9:00.021 (1:30.584) 10:29.154 (1:29.133) 11:52.283 (1:23.130) 5 Chris Taylor Ellsworth Hi 11:55.70 1 1:30.530 (1:30.530) 3:00.815 (1:30.286) 4:31.902 (1:31.088) 6:02.560 (1:30.658) 7:33.167 (1:30.608) 9:04.170 (1:31.004) 10:34.937 (1:30.767) 11:55.700 (1:20.764) 6 Matthew Haire Narraguagus 13:13.71 1:30.754 (1:30.754) 3:01.997 (1:31.243) 4:38.074 (1:36.078) 6:17.008 (1:38.934) 7:59.150 (1:42.143) 9:43.609 (1:44.459) 11:29.657 (1:46.049) 13:13.703 (1:44.047) Boys 110 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Caleb Willett Sumner Memor 17.07 6 2 Rowan Tate Ellsworth Hi 18.04 4 3 Jack Fisher Sumner Memor 19.63 3 4 Saben Tenney Sumner Memor 23.92 2 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Caleb Willett Sumner Memor 44.26 6 2 Rowan Tate Ellsworth Hi 47.99 4 3 Connor Bean Central High 49.93 3 4 Saben Tenney Sumner Memor 53.71 2 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ellsworth High School 47.43 6 2 Central High School 49.17 4 3 Narraguagus High School 49.90 2 4 Sumner Memorial High School 49.96 5 Sumner Memorial High School 'B' x53.70 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ellsworth High School 3:52.52 6 2 Central High School 4:05.23 4 3 Sumner Memorial High School 4:07.57 2 Boys 4x800 Meter Relay ======================================================================= School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ellsworth High School 10:22.90 6 2:44.082 (2:44.082) 5:16.875 (2:32.794) 8:06.766 (2:49.891) 10:22.899 (2:16.133) Boys High Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Drew Pierson Ellsworth Hi 5-10.00 6 2 Alex McGowan Ellsworth Hi 5-00.00 4 3 Julian Dennison Sumner Memor J5-00.00 3 4 Ethan Ladd Central High 4-10.00 2 -- Gordon Robinson Central High NH Boys Pole Vault ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Kennen Bean Central High 7-06.00 6 2 Ian Conttrell Searsport Di J7-06.00 4 Boys Long Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Drew Pierson Ellsworth Hi 19-10.00 6 2 Logan Jackson Central High 17-06.75 4 3 Damon Reynolds Narraguagus 17-00.25 3 4 Aiden Griffin Sumner Memor 16-09.00 2 5 Josiah James-Chin Ellsworth Hi 16-05.50 1 6 Gabe Hanscom Narraguagus 16-00.00 7 Ty Velgouse Central High 14-07.75 8 Connor Wight Ellsworth Hi 13-07.00 9 Joshua Orellana-Cramer Sumner Memor 13-01.00 10 Casyn Rushlow Central High 12-11.75 11 Isaac Ladd Central High 12-10.50 12 Kanyon Bouchard-Wasson Central High 12-08.75 13 Connor Ladd Central High 12-08.25 14 Dylan Lutz Narraguagus 11-08.50 15 Christian Hesseltine Ellsworth Hi 11-06.00 16 Joseph Brasslett Central High 11-03.00 17 Jayden Runnells Central High 9-08.50 -- Jack Doane Central High FOUL Boys Triple Jump ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Drew Pierson Ellsworth Hi 40-04.50 6 2 Caleb Willett Sumner Memor 36-05.00 4 3 Logan Buteau Sumner Memor 34-04.50 3 4 Kennen Bean Central High 34-01.75 2 5 Jack Fisher Sumner Memor 28-04.25 1 6 Isaac Ladd Central High 27-05.00 7 Teddy Dickson-Smith Sumner Memor 26-10.00 Boys Shot Put ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Lucas Gustin Central High 44-10.75 6 2 Andrew Herrick Ellsworth Hi 44-02.50 4 3 Matthew Carney Sumner Memor 39-05.50 3 4 Obrien Robinson Ellsworth Hi 39-04.50 2 5 Jayden LePage Central High 37-00.50 1 6 Benjamin Tate Ellsworth Hi 33-09.00 7 Wesley Keim Ellsworth Hi 30-11.25 8 Isaiah Rivers Sumner Memor 27-00.00 9 Dominic Hamm Ellsworth Hi 26-07.25 10 Brenden Willett Sumner Memor 26-03.75 11 Josh Reardon Central High 24-04.00 12 Nye Weeks Ellsworth Hi 22-08.50 13 Erick Beal Sumner Memor 20-09.25 14 Zackary Whitmore Central High 16-08.25 Boys Discus Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Obrien Robinson Ellsworth Hi 116-02 6 2 Isiah Corson Ellsworth Hi 103-04 4 3 Lucas Gustin Central High 101-01 3 4 Koby Bean Central High 99-04 2 5 Isaiah Rivers Sumner Memor 98-07 1 6 Matthew Carney Sumner Memor 90-08 7 Wesley Keim Ellsworth Hi 89-03 8 Andrew Herrick Ellsworth Hi 84-07 9 Gabe Hanscom Narraguagus 83-05 10 Jayden LePage Central High 81-06 11 Dominic Hamm Ellsworth Hi 78-03 12 Benjamin Tate Ellsworth Hi 77-09 13 Nye Weeks Ellsworth Hi 65-06 14 Teddy Dickson-Smith Sumner Memor 65-04 15 Josh Reardon Central High 62-09 16 Dylan Lutz Narraguagus 62-00 17 William Steph Sumner Memor 54-09 18 Zackary Whitmore Central High 53-06 Boys Javelin Throw ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Ripley Strout Narraguagus 127-06 6 2 Andrew Herrick Ellsworth Hi 122-06 4 3 Koby Bean Central High 120-11 3 4 Wesley Keim Ellsworth Hi 120-10 2 5 Benjamin Tate Ellsworth Hi 109-01 1 6 Dakota Fahey Narraguagus 108-11 7 Jarod Smith Sumner Memor 105-06 8 Connor Bean Central High 101-00 9 Damon Reynolds Narraguagus 87-11 10 Dylan Lutz Narraguagus 84-05 11 Obrien Robinson Ellsworth Hi 76-01 12 Dominic Hamm Ellsworth Hi 75-10 13 Josh Reardon Central High 74-06 14 Jayden LePage Central High 74-04 15 Ian Conttrell Searsport Di 70-07 16 Nye Weeks Ellsworth Hi 70-02 17 Ty Velgouse Central High 68-08 18 Cody Leighton Narraguagus 68-05 19 Christian Hesseltine Ellsworth Hi 62-03 20 Teddy Dickson-Smith Sumner Memor 53-06 21 Zackary Whitmore Central High 49-09 22 Brenden Willett Sumner Memor 47-04 23 William Steph Sumner Memor 47-02 Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk ======================================================================= Name Year School Finals Points ======================================================================= 1 Felix Markosian Ellsworth Hi 8:37.29 6 1:59.460 (1:59.460) 4:17.672 (2:18.213) 6:32.600 (2:14.928) 8:37.287 (2:04.688) 2 Kaleb Mudgett Central High 12:59.75 4 3:01.066 (3:01.066) 6:18.682 (3:17.616) 9:41.995 (3:23.314)