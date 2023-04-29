Ellsworth Boys and Central Girls Win Track & Field Meet at Ellsworth Friday April 28

Ellsworth Boys and Central Girls Win Track &#038; Field Meet at Ellsworth Friday April 28

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys and Central Girls finished 1st at the Track and Field Meet held at Ellsworth High School on Friday, April 28th.

Here are the Team and Individual Results from Sub 5.

Boys

  1. Ellsworth - 121
  2. Sumner - 63
  3. Central - 62
  4. Narraguagus - 21
  5. Searsport - 4

Girls

  1. Central - 159
  2. Ellsworth - 137
  3. Sumner - 75
  4. Jonesport-Beals - 44
  5. Narraguagus - 9
  6. Searsport - 3

Girls Individual Results

Girls 100 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
Finals
  1 Mia Mills                    Jonesport Be             14.07   1  10   
  2 Kailyse Bean                 Central High             14.41   1   8   
  3 Rylee Speed                  Central High             14.41   3   6   
  4 Grace Menario                Central High             14.64   1   4   
  5 Whitney Jordan               Ellsworth Hi             14.87   1   2   
  6 Christian Owens              Searsport Di             14.93   1   1   
  7 Sydney Libby                 Ellsworth Hi             15.03   1 
  8 Lindsey Stevens              Central High             15.45   3 
  9 Makenzie Rushlow             Central High             15.46   2 
 10 Rhiannon Sargent             Sumner Memor             15.48   2 
 11 Carleigh Farrar              Central High             15.49   2 
 12 Logan Williams               Ellsworth Hi             15.65   1 
 13 Alexa Johnson                Narraguagus              15.65   2 
 14 Taylor Libby                 Ellsworth Hi             15.75   2 
 15 Kayli Tilden                 Ellsworth Hi             15.83   1 
 16 Brisa Ortiz-Garcia           Narraguagus              16.00   2 
 17 Savannah Hasham              Ellsworth Hi             16.07   3 
 18 Mercedes Ulichny             Ellsworth Hi             16.21   2 
 19 Emma Byers                   Central High             16.23   3 
 20 Enna Bertin                  Sumner Memor             16.65   3 
 21 Dalia Rivera                 Central High             16.70   2 
 22 Kendall Hanson               Central High             17.59   3 
 23 Hannah McBreairty-Frye       Ellsworth Hi             17.71   3 
 24 Katrina Evanson              Narraguagus              19.49   3 
 
Girls 200 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Addison Atherton             Ellsworth Hi             29.07   1  10   
  2 Kailyse Bean                 Central High             29.93   1   8   
  3 Rylee Speed                  Central High             30.65   1   6   
  4 Grace Menario                Central High             31.16   1   4   
  5 Makenzie Rushlow             Central High             32.69   2   2   
  6 Carleigh Farrar              Central High             32.89   2   1   
  7 Lindsey Stevens              Central High             33.01   3 
  8 Natalie Speed                Central High             33.09   3 
  9 Logan Williams               Ellsworth Hi             33.14   1 
 10 Brisa Ortiz-Garcia           Narraguagus              33.29   2 
 11 Dalia Rivera                 Central High             34.06   2 
 12 Kayli Tilden                 Ellsworth Hi             34.79   1 
 13 Rhiannon Sargent             Sumner Memor             34.79   2 
 14 Mercedes Ulichny             Ellsworth Hi             35.44   2 
 15 Emma Byers                   Central High             35.63   3 
 16 Jadyn Bell                   Ellsworth Hi             36.26   2 
 17 Hannah McBreairty-Frye       Ellsworth Hi             36.96   2 
 18 Liberty White                Jonesport Be             38.63   3 
 
Girls 400 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Addison Nelson               Ellsworth Hi           1:04.58   1  10   
  2 Addison Atherton             Ellsworth Hi           1:04.98   1   8   
  3 Mary Allen                   Central High           1:10.80   1   6   
  4 Katie Miller                 Central High           1:12.15   1   4   
  5 Rylee Speed                  Central High           1:12.97   2   2   
  6 Alexa Johnson                Narraguagus            1:13.49   2   1   
  7 Brisa Ortiz-Garcia           Narraguagus            1:13.98   2 
  8 Sarah Moseley                Ellsworth Hi           1:23.43   2 
  9 Jadyn Bell                   Ellsworth Hi           1:23.70   2 
 10 Zoe Benalcazar               Narraguagus            1:33.58   2 
 
Girls 800 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Addison Nelson               Ellsworth Hi           2:41.74   10   
       1:17.785 (1:17.785)        2:41.736 (1:23.951)
  2 Alexa Johnson                Narraguagus            2:59.40    8   
       1:25.137 (1:25.137)        2:59.393 (1:34.256)
  3 Sarah Moseley                Ellsworth Hi           3:25.98    6   
       1:41.601 (1:41.601)        3:25.976 (1:44.376)
  4 Jadyn Bell                   Ellsworth Hi           3:29.94    4   
       1:42.135 (1:42.135)        3:29.932 (1:47.797)
 
Girls 1600 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Mia Mills                    Jonesport Be           6:30.60   10   
       1:27.418 (1:27.418)        3:13.201 (1:45.783)        4:58.591 (1:45.390)
       6:30.594 (1:32.003)
  2 Margaret Reilich-Godino      Sumner Memor           6:38.91    8   
       1:33.749 (1:33.749)        3:17.748 (1:43.999)        5:02.555 (1:44.807)
       6:38.905 (1:36.350)
 -- Tori Webber                  Sumner Memor               DNF  
       1:41.492 (1:41.492)
 
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Adriana Richardson           Ellsworth Hi             18.78   10   
  2 Mary Allen                   Central High             20.46    8   
  3 Iva Fowler                   Central High             21.42    6   
  4 Emma Byers                   Central High             22.26    4   
 
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ada Fisher                   Sumner Memor             56.11   10   
  2 Iva Fowler                   Central High           1:03.19    8   
  3 Adriana Richardson           Ellsworth Hi           1:07.18    6   
  4 Liberty White                Jonesport Be           1:16.43    4   
 
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Central High School                                   58.50   10   
  2 Ellsworth High School                                 59.34    8   
  3 Sumner Memorial High School                         1:00.09    6   
  4 Sumner Memorial High School  'B'                   x1:12.08  
 
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Central High School                                 4:57.75   10   
  2 Ellsworth High School                               5:09.04    8   
 
Girls High Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Katie Miller                 Central High           4-04.00   10   
  2 Mary Allen                   Central High           4-02.00    8   
  3 Grace Menario                Central High          J4-02.00    6   
  4 Carleigh Farrar              Central High           3-08.00    4   
 
Girls Long Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Mia Mills                    Jonesport Be          14-03.50   10   
  2 Sydney Libby                 Ellsworth Hi          13-04.00    8   
  3 Taylor Libby                 Ellsworth Hi          13-02.75    6   
  4 Whitney Jordan               Ellsworth Hi          13-02.25    4   
  5 Logan Williams               Ellsworth Hi          13-02.00    2   
  6 Mercedes Ulichny             Ellsworth Hi          12-09.50    1   
  7 Emma Byers                   Central High          12-03.00  
  8 Rhiannon Sargent             Sumner Memor          12-00.50  
  9 Addison Nelson               Ellsworth Hi          12-00.00  
 10 Makenzie Rushlow             Central High          11-10.00  
 11 Savannah Hasham              Ellsworth Hi          11-09.50  
 12 Kayli Tilden                 Ellsworth Hi          11-00.75  
 13 Kailyse Bean                 Central High          10-07.00  
 14 Enna Bertin                  Sumner Memor          10-00.50  
 15 Sarah Moseley                Ellsworth Hi           9-08.25  
 16 Christian Owens              Searsport Di           8-07.25  
 17 Lydia Verway                 Narraguagus            7-03.75  
 -- Hannah McBreairty-Frye       Ellsworth Hi              FOUL  
 
Girls Triple Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ada Fisher                   Sumner Memor          29-09.75   10   
  2 Whitney Jordan               Ellsworth Hi          28-02.25    8   
  3 Taylor Libby                 Ellsworth Hi          27-06.25    6   
  4 Sydney Libby                 Ellsworth Hi          26-11.50    4   
 
Girls Shot Put
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Aliyah Goldsmith             Central High          30-03.50   10   
  2 Jewel Roberts                Central High          29-06.75    8   
  3 Emily Burrill                Sumner Memor          27-04.75    6   
  4 Bianca Seavey-Tucker         Sumner Memor          23-09.25    4   
  5 Sylvie Mowry                 Sumner Memor          22-05.25    2   
  6 Cody Gleason                 Ellsworth Hi          21-01.25    1   
 
Girls Discus Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Jewel Roberts                Central High             81-01   10   
  2 Bianca Seavey-Tucker         Sumner Memor             72-02    8   
  3 Emily Burrill                Sumner Memor             63-05    6   
  4 Cody Gleason                 Ellsworth Hi             60-09    4   
  5 Sylvie Mowry                 Sumner Memor             57-02    2   
  6 Elaina Thomas                Sumner Memor             57-00    1   
  7 Holly Tabbutt                Narraguagus              52-10  
  8 Brianna Fairbrother          Searsport Di             48-00  
  9 Lydia Verway                 Narraguagus              45-00  
 10 Morelia Valencia-Jungo       Sumner Memor             43-09  
 11 Kendall Hanson               Central High             40-06  
 12 Mariah Young                 Central High             14-10  
 
Girls Javelin Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Addison Atherton             Ellsworth Hi             85-07   10   
  2 Ada Fisher                   Sumner Memor             80-05    8   
  3 Natalie Speed                Central High             79-01    6   
  4 Bianca Seavey-Tucker         Sumner Memor             72-03    4   
  5 Christian Owens              Searsport Di             64-05    2   
  6 Cody Gleason                 Ellsworth Hi             60-00    1   
  7 Holly Tabbutt                Narraguagus              55-10  
  8 Liberty White                Jonesport Be             53-04  
  9 Kayli Tilden                 Ellsworth Hi             48-07  
 10 Lydia Verway                 Narraguagus              48-01  
 11 Elaina Thomas                Sumner Memor             46-11  
 12 Zoe Benalcazar               Narraguagus              43-01  
 13 Brianna Fairbrother          Searsport Di             42-06  
 14 Selah Andrews                Searsport Di             33-05  
 15 Kendall Hanson               Central High             32-10  
 16 Tori Webber                  Sumner Memor             31-02  
 17 Reese Bryant                 Sumner Memor             30-11  
 18 Mariah Young                 Central High             17-02  
 
Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Liberty White                Jonesport Be          13:31.16   10

Boys Individual Results

Boys 100 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
Finals
  1 Connor Wight                 Ellsworth Hi             11.50   1   6   
  2 Billy Wray                   Sumner Memor             11.97   1   4   
  3 Caleb Jenkins                Ellsworth Hi             12.29   1   3   
  4 Josiah James-Chin            Ellsworth Hi             12.34   1   2   
  5 Ripley Strout                Narraguagus              12.35   1   1   
  6 Aiden Griffin                Sumner Memor             12.42   1 
  7 Alex McGowan                 Ellsworth Hi             12.56   1 
  8 Logan Buteau                 Sumner Memor             12.79   1 
  9 Matthew Carney               Sumner Memor             12.80   2 
 10 Obrien Robinson              Ellsworth Hi             12.99   2 
 11 Ty Velgouse                  Central High             13.08   2 
 12 Joshua Orellana-Cramer       Sumner Memor             13.14   2 
 13 Jarod Smith                  Sumner Memor             13.24   2 
 14 Damon Reynolds               Narraguagus              13.28   2 
 15 Julian Dennison              Sumner Memor             13.32   2 
 16 Ethan Ladd                   Central High             13.40   3 
 17 Erick Beal                   Sumner Memor             13.69   2 
 18 Casyn Rushlow                Central High             13.76   3 
 19 Cody Leighton                Narraguagus              13.79   3 
 20 Kanyon Bouchard-Wasson       Central High             13.84   3 
 21 Jayden Runnells              Central High             13.92   4 
 22 Joseph Brasslett             Central High             14.21   3 
 23 Isaac Ladd                   Central High             14.89   3 
 24 Brenden Willett              Sumner Memor             15.16   3 
 25 Jack Doane                   Central High             15.17   4 
 26 Connor Ladd                  Central High             15.22   4 
 
Boys 200 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Logan Jackson                Central High             24.75   1   6   
  2 Ripley Strout                Narraguagus              24.92   1   4   
  3 Billy Wray                   Sumner Memor             25.11   1   3   
  4 Josiah James-Chin            Ellsworth Hi             25.17   1   2   
  5 Nick Kelley                  Central High             25.84   1   1   
  6 Aiden Griffin                Sumner Memor             26.12   1 
  7 Logan Buteau                 Sumner Memor             27.34   1 
  8 Ethan Ladd                   Central High             27.64   2 
  9 Casyn Rushlow                Central High             28.55   2 
 10 Joshua Orellana-Cramer       Sumner Memor             28.56   2 
 11 Jarod Smith                  Sumner Memor             29.08   1 
 12 Kanyon Bouchard-Wasson       Central High             29.18   2 
 13 Jayden Runnells              Central High             30.25   2 
 14 Jack Doane                   Central High             31.85   2 
 
Boys 400 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  H# Points
==========================================================================
  1 Logan Jackson                Central High             57.26   1   6   
  2 Nick Kelley                  Central High             58.04   1   4   
  3 Chris Taylor                 Ellsworth Hi             59.15   1   3   
  4 Asa Berry                    Sumner Memor           1:02.14   2   2   
  5 Gabe Hanscom                 Narraguagus            1:04.79   2   1   
  6 Jack Fisher                  Sumner Memor           1:06.33   2 
  7 Erick Beal                   Sumner Memor           1:11.45   2 
 
Boys 800 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Matthew Cormier              Ellsworth Hi           2:14.43    6   
       1:03.665 (1:03.665)        2:14.426 (1:10.761)
  2 Felix Markosian              Ellsworth Hi           2:38.15    4   
       1:16.084 (1:16.084)        2:38.143 (1:22.060)
  3 Isiah Corson                 Ellsworth Hi           2:38.38    3   
       1:20.409 (1:20.409)        2:38.371 (1:17.962)
  4 Matthew Haire                Narraguagus            2:41.27    2   
       1:19.419 (1:19.419)        2:41.263 (1:21.844)
  5 Joseph Brasslett             Central High           2:48.93    1   
       1:19.884 (1:19.884)        2:48.926 (1:29.043)
  6 Aric Gleason                 Ellsworth Hi           2:50.22  
       1:26.625 (1:26.625)        2:50.216 (1:23.591)
  7 Connor Ladd                  Central High           3:03.26  
       1:26.224 (1:26.224)        3:03.254 (1:37.030)
  8 Gordon Robinson              Central High           3:04.06  
       1:27.793 (1:27.793)        3:04.051 (1:36.259)
 
Boys 1600 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Kaleb Colson                 Sumner Memor           4:28.98    6   
       1:03.045 (1:03.045)        2:12.033 (1:08.988)        3:24.296 (1:12.264)
       4:28.974 (1:04.679)
  2 Matthew Cormier              Ellsworth Hi           4:51.19    4   
       1:09.354 (1:09.354)        2:26.509 (1:17.155)        3:44.837 (1:18.329)
       4:51.188 (1:06.351)
  3 Aedyn Hughes                 Ellsworth Hi           4:55.67    3   
       1:09.052 (1:09.052)        2:26.212 (1:17.160)        3:44.491 (1:18.280)
       4:55.667 (1:11.177)
  4 Lukas Pounder                Narraguagus            4:59.28    2   
       1:09.636 (1:09.636)        2:26.859 (1:17.223)        3:45.441 (1:18.582)
       4:59.279 (1:13.839)
  5 Riley Hastey                 Sumner Memor           5:17.87    1   
       1:12.026 (1:12.026)        2:32.189 (1:20.163)        3:55.998 (1:23.810)
       5:17.866 (1:21.869)
  6 Matthew Haire                Narraguagus            5:47.70  
       1:19.967 (1:19.967)        2:50.331 (1:30.364)        4:23.332 (1:33.001)
       5:47.696 (1:24.365)
  7 Felix Markosian              Ellsworth Hi           5:57.80  
       1:17.208 (1:17.208)        2:49.465 (1:32.258)        4:26.643 (1:37.179)
       5:57.793 (1:31.150)
  8 Aric Gleason                 Ellsworth Hi           6:10.64  
       1:22.334 (1:22.334)        3:00.946 (1:38.612)        4:39.661 (1:38.715)
       6:10.637 (1:30.977)
  9 Gordon Robinson              Central High           7:23.76  
       1:22.026 (1:22.026)        3:03.760 (1:41.734)        5:16.362 (2:12.602)
       7:23.754 (2:07.393)
 
Boys 3200 Meter Run
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Aedyn Hughes                 Ellsworth Hi          10:29.88    6   
       1:12.189 (1:12.189)        2:30.807 (1:18.619)        3:50.489 (1:19.682)
       5:10.229 (1:19.740)        6:31.381 (1:21.153)        7:53.703 (1:22.322)
       9:14.293 (1:20.590)       10:29.873 (1:15.580)
  2 Asa Berry                    Sumner Memor          11:36.62    4   
       1:30.468 (1:30.468)        3:00.628 (1:30.160)        4:30.947 (1:30.320)
       5:57.664 (1:26.718)        7:22.457 (1:24.793)        8:48.737 (1:26.280)
      10:15.728 (1:26.991)       11:36.611 (1:20.884)
  3 Kaleb Colson                 Sumner Memor          11:36.93    3   
       1:30.085 (1:30.085)        3:00.319 (1:30.234)        4:30.630 (1:30.311)
       5:57.577 (1:26.948)        7:22.464 (1:24.888)        8:48.742 (1:26.279)
      10:15.676 (1:26.934)       11:36.925 (1:21.250)
  4 Riley Hastey                 Sumner Memor          11:52.29    2   
       1:29.763 (1:29.763)        3:00.061 (1:30.299)        4:30.736 (1:30.675)
       5:59.541 (1:28.806)        7:29.438 (1:29.897)        9:00.021 (1:30.584)
      10:29.154 (1:29.133)       11:52.283 (1:23.130)
  5 Chris Taylor                 Ellsworth Hi          11:55.70    1   
       1:30.530 (1:30.530)        3:00.815 (1:30.286)        4:31.902 (1:31.088)
       6:02.560 (1:30.658)        7:33.167 (1:30.608)        9:04.170 (1:31.004)
      10:34.937 (1:30.767)       11:55.700 (1:20.764)
  6 Matthew Haire                Narraguagus           13:13.71  
       1:30.754 (1:30.754)        3:01.997 (1:31.243)        4:38.074 (1:36.078)
       6:17.008 (1:38.934)        7:59.150 (1:42.143)        9:43.609 (1:44.459)
      11:29.657 (1:46.049)       13:13.703 (1:44.047)
 
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Caleb Willett                Sumner Memor             17.07    6   
  2 Rowan Tate                   Ellsworth Hi             18.04    4   
  3 Jack Fisher                  Sumner Memor             19.63    3   
  4 Saben Tenney                 Sumner Memor             23.92    2   
 
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Caleb Willett                Sumner Memor             44.26    6   
  2 Rowan Tate                   Ellsworth Hi             47.99    4   
  3 Connor Bean                  Central High             49.93    3   
  4 Saben Tenney                 Sumner Memor             53.71    2   
 
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ellsworth High School                                 47.43    6   
  2 Central High School                                   49.17    4   
  3 Narraguagus High School                               49.90    2   
  4 Sumner Memorial High School                           49.96  
  5 Sumner Memorial High School  'B'                     x53.70  
 
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ellsworth High School                               3:52.52    6   
  2 Central High School                                 4:05.23    4   
  3 Sumner Memorial High School                         4:07.57    2   
 
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
    School                                               Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ellsworth High School                              10:22.90    6   
       2:44.082 (2:44.082)        5:16.875 (2:32.794)        8:06.766 (2:49.891)
      10:22.899 (2:16.133)
 
Boys High Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Drew Pierson                 Ellsworth Hi           5-10.00    6   
  2 Alex McGowan                 Ellsworth Hi           5-00.00    4   
  3 Julian Dennison              Sumner Memor          J5-00.00    3   
  4 Ethan Ladd                   Central High           4-10.00    2   
 -- Gordon Robinson              Central High                NH  
 
Boys Pole Vault
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Kennen Bean                  Central High           7-06.00    6   
  2 Ian Conttrell                Searsport Di          J7-06.00    4   
 
Boys Long Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Drew Pierson                 Ellsworth Hi          19-10.00    6   
  2 Logan Jackson                Central High          17-06.75    4   
  3 Damon Reynolds               Narraguagus           17-00.25    3   
  4 Aiden Griffin                Sumner Memor          16-09.00    2   
  5 Josiah James-Chin            Ellsworth Hi          16-05.50    1   
  6 Gabe Hanscom                 Narraguagus           16-00.00  
  7 Ty Velgouse                  Central High          14-07.75  
  8 Connor Wight                 Ellsworth Hi          13-07.00  
  9 Joshua Orellana-Cramer       Sumner Memor          13-01.00  
 10 Casyn Rushlow                Central High          12-11.75  
 11 Isaac Ladd                   Central High          12-10.50  
 12 Kanyon Bouchard-Wasson       Central High          12-08.75  
 13 Connor Ladd                  Central High          12-08.25  
 14 Dylan Lutz                   Narraguagus           11-08.50  
 15 Christian Hesseltine         Ellsworth Hi          11-06.00  
 16 Joseph Brasslett             Central High          11-03.00  
 17 Jayden Runnells              Central High           9-08.50  
 -- Jack Doane                   Central High              FOUL  
 
Boys Triple Jump
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Drew Pierson                 Ellsworth Hi          40-04.50    6   
  2 Caleb Willett                Sumner Memor          36-05.00    4   
  3 Logan Buteau                 Sumner Memor          34-04.50    3   
  4 Kennen Bean                  Central High          34-01.75    2   
  5 Jack Fisher                  Sumner Memor          28-04.25    1   
  6 Isaac Ladd                   Central High          27-05.00  
  7 Teddy Dickson-Smith          Sumner Memor          26-10.00  
 
Boys Shot Put
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Lucas Gustin                 Central High          44-10.75    6   
  2 Andrew Herrick               Ellsworth Hi          44-02.50    4   
  3 Matthew Carney               Sumner Memor          39-05.50    3   
  4 Obrien Robinson              Ellsworth Hi          39-04.50    2   
  5 Jayden LePage                Central High          37-00.50    1   
  6 Benjamin Tate                Ellsworth Hi          33-09.00  
  7 Wesley Keim                  Ellsworth Hi          30-11.25  
  8 Isaiah Rivers                Sumner Memor          27-00.00  
  9 Dominic Hamm                 Ellsworth Hi          26-07.25  
 10 Brenden Willett              Sumner Memor          26-03.75  
 11 Josh Reardon                 Central High          24-04.00  
 12 Nye Weeks                    Ellsworth Hi          22-08.50  
 13 Erick Beal                   Sumner Memor          20-09.25  
 14 Zackary Whitmore             Central High          16-08.25  
 
Boys Discus Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Obrien Robinson              Ellsworth Hi            116-02    6   
  2 Isiah Corson                 Ellsworth Hi            103-04    4   
  3 Lucas Gustin                 Central High            101-01    3   
  4 Koby Bean                    Central High             99-04    2   
  5 Isaiah Rivers                Sumner Memor             98-07    1   
  6 Matthew Carney               Sumner Memor             90-08  
  7 Wesley Keim                  Ellsworth Hi             89-03  
  8 Andrew Herrick               Ellsworth Hi             84-07  
  9 Gabe Hanscom                 Narraguagus              83-05  
 10 Jayden LePage                Central High             81-06  
 11 Dominic Hamm                 Ellsworth Hi             78-03  
 12 Benjamin Tate                Ellsworth Hi             77-09  
 13 Nye Weeks                    Ellsworth Hi             65-06  
 14 Teddy Dickson-Smith          Sumner Memor             65-04  
 15 Josh Reardon                 Central High             62-09  
 16 Dylan Lutz                   Narraguagus              62-00  
 17 William Steph                Sumner Memor             54-09  
 18 Zackary Whitmore             Central High             53-06  
 
Boys Javelin Throw
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Ripley Strout                Narraguagus             127-06    6   
  2 Andrew Herrick               Ellsworth Hi            122-06    4   
  3 Koby Bean                    Central High            120-11    3   
  4 Wesley Keim                  Ellsworth Hi            120-10    2   
  5 Benjamin Tate                Ellsworth Hi            109-01    1   
  6 Dakota Fahey                 Narraguagus             108-11  
  7 Jarod Smith                  Sumner Memor            105-06  
  8 Connor Bean                  Central High            101-00  
  9 Damon Reynolds               Narraguagus              87-11  
 10 Dylan Lutz                   Narraguagus              84-05  
 11 Obrien Robinson              Ellsworth Hi             76-01  
 12 Dominic Hamm                 Ellsworth Hi             75-10  
 13 Josh Reardon                 Central High             74-06  
 14 Jayden LePage                Central High             74-04  
 15 Ian Conttrell                Searsport Di             70-07  
 16 Nye Weeks                    Ellsworth Hi             70-02  
 17 Ty Velgouse                  Central High             68-08  
 18 Cody Leighton                Narraguagus              68-05  
 19 Christian Hesseltine         Ellsworth Hi             62-03  
 20 Teddy Dickson-Smith          Sumner Memor             53-06  
 21 Zackary Whitmore             Central High             49-09  
 22 Brenden Willett              Sumner Memor             47-04  
 23 William Steph                Sumner Memor             47-02  
 
Boys 1600 Meter Race Walk
=======================================================================
    Name                    Year School                  Finals  Points
=======================================================================
  1 Felix Markosian              Ellsworth Hi           8:37.29    6   
       1:59.460 (1:59.460)        4:17.672 (2:18.213)        6:32.600 (2:14.928)
       8:37.287 (2:04.688)
  2 Kaleb Mudgett                Central High          12:59.75    4   
       3:01.066 (3:01.066)        6:18.682 (3:17.616)        9:41.995 (3:23.314)
