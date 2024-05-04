Hampden Academy Track and Field Meet Results from Friday May 3

Bangor, Brewer and Hampden Academy Track and Field Teams competed against each other at the Meet held at Hampden Academy on Friday, May 3rd.

Here are the Team Results

Girl's

Bangor - 87 Hampden Academy - 62 Brewer - 44

Boy's

Bangor = 80 Hampden Academy - 65 Brewer - 50

