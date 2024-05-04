Ellsworth Boys, MDI Girls Win Track and Field Meet at Ellsworth May 3rd

The Ellsworth Boy's and MDI Girl's Track and Field Teams won the Meet held at Del Luce Stadium on Friday, May 3rd. Competing were schools from Bangor Christian, Ellsworth, GSA and MDI.

On the Boy's side the Team Results were

Ellsworth - 123 Bangor Christian - 88 GSA - 81 MDI - 57

To see the individual Boy's Results from the various events click HERE

On the Girl's side the Team Results were

1. MDI - 129

2. Bangor Christian and GSA - 89

4. Ellsworth - 67

To see the individual Girl's Results from the various events click HERE

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.