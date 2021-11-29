Bangor Boys Rally to Beat Ellsworth 73-68 [PHOTOS]

You never would have believed that it was the first preseason game of the year the way that the Ellsworth and Bangor Boys Basketball Teams battled at Red Barry Gymnasium on Monday November 29th. Bangor took advantage of Ellsworth's aggressive defense, sinking 24-31 free throws and rallied from a 38-29 halftime deficit to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 73-68

Ellsworth jumped out to a 23-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 38-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Ellsworth 21-9 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 51-47 lead.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game high 26 points. Hunter Curtis finished with 8 points. Ellsworth sank 4 3-pointers, 1 each by Miles Palmer, Brett Bragdon, Eamon MacDonald and Michael Palmer. The Eagles were only 4-14 from the free throw line.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark had a team high 23 points, going 13-16 from the free throw line. Keegan Cyr had 13 points. Max Clark had 11 points and Ben Carson finished with 10 points. The Rams sank 7 3-pointers. Ben Caron had 3, Keegan Cyr had 2 and Wyatt Stevens and Max Clark each had 1 3-pointer.

Here are the stats and photos from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 23 15 9 21 68 Bangor Boys 12 17 21 23 73

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Chance Mercier 1 26 13 13 0 0 1 3 4 Miles Palmer 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 2 5 Logan McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 1 8 3 3 0 2 4 0 11 Brett Bragdon 1 7 2 1 1 2 4 3 12 Gage Hardy 1 6 3 3 0 0 3 3 14 Brody Mercier 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 20 Peter Keblinsky 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 5 23 Kaleb Connors 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 30 Michael Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 32 Ethan LeClerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 68 30 26 4 4 14 22

Bangor

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Ben Caron 1 10 3 0 3 1 2 4 2 Keegan Cyr 1 13 3 1 2 5 6 2 10 Wyatt Stevens 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 11 Landon Clark 1 23 5 5 0 13 16 2 13 Max Clark 1 11 3 2 1 4 4 1 15 Ryan Howard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Luke Missbrenner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Colton Emerson 1 8 4 4 0 0 0 3 23 Braydon Cyr 1 3 1 1 0 1 3 2 30 Kadin Thomas 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Scott Fahey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jackson Varenkamp 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Seth Mikalic 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 73 21 14 7 24 31 15

