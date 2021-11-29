Bangor Boys Rally to Beat Ellsworth 73-68 [PHOTOS]

November 29, 2021 Photo Chris Popper

You never would have believed that it was the first preseason game of the year the way that the Ellsworth and Bangor Boys Basketball Teams battled at Red Barry Gymnasium on Monday November 29th. Bangor took advantage of Ellsworth's aggressive defense, sinking 24-31 free throws and rallied from a  38-29 halftime deficit to beat the Ellsworth Eagles 73-68

Ellsworth jumped out to a 23-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 38-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Ellsworth 21-9 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 51-47 lead.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game high 26 points. Hunter Curtis finished with 8 points. Ellsworth sank 4 3-pointers, 1 each by Miles Palmer, Brett Bragdon, Eamon MacDonald and Michael Palmer. The Eagles were only 4-14 from the free throw line.

Bangor had 4 players in double figures. Landon Clark had a team high 23 points, going 13-16 from the free throw line. Keegan Cyr had 13 points. Max Clark had 11 points and Ben Carson finished with 10 points. The Rams sank 7 3-pointers. Ben Caron had 3, Keegan Cyr had 2 and Wyatt Stevens and Max Clark each had 1 3-pointer.

Here are the stats and photos from the game

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys231592168
Bangor Boys1217212373

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Chance Mercier12613130013
4Miles Palmer17321002
5Logan McGowan10000000
10Hunter Curtis18330240
11Brett Bragdon17211243
12Gage Hardy16330033
14Brody Mercier10000020
15Eamon MacDonald15211002
20Peter Keblinsky12110000
21Cruz Coffin10000000
22Michael Palmer17321005
23Kaleb Connors10000001
30Michael Harris10000003
32Ethan LeClerc10000000
TOTALS1683026441422

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Ben Caron110303124
2Keegan Cyr113312562
10Wyatt Stevens13101001
11Landon Clark12355013162
13Max Clark111321441
15Ryan Howard10000000
20Luke Missbrenner10000000
22Colton Emerson18440003
23Braydon Cyr13110132
30Kadin Thomas10000000
33Scott Fahey10000000
44Jackson Varenkamp10000000
50Seth Mikalic12110000
TOTALS17321147243115
Ellsworth - Bangor Boys Basketball

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team traveled to Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, November 29th to take on the Bangor Rams

 

