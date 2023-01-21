Ellsworth Boys Beat Hermon 57-43 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, after beating the Hermon Hawks 57-43 on Saturday night, January 21st at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 23 points and 1 3-pointer. Peter Keblinsky had 10 points. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointers and Kaleb Connors sank a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 5-8 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Brody Hurd with 11 points and 2 3-pointers, while Owen Wyman had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Colvin Hamm and Jacob Glidden each sank a 3-pointer. Hermon was 6-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 12-0 and are off until Friday, January 27th when they play at Presque Isle at 8 p.m.

Hermon is 3-9. The Hawks host MDI on Wednesday, January 25th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Boys 6 10 10 17 43 EHS Boys 17 10 16 14 57

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carter Wiggin 0 - - - - Charles Whitehouse 0 - - - - Jacob Glidden 3 - 1 - - Colvin Hamm 3 - 1 - - Greyson Hanlon 0 - - - - Bryce Edwards 6 3 - - - Madden Henderson 0 - - - - Caleb Doughty 0 - - - - Carter Brocato 0 - - - - Bryan White 2 1 - - - Owen Wyman 10 3 1 1 1 Brody Hurd 11 2 2 1 3 Maddox Kinney 8 2 - 4 5 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 11 5 6 9

Ellsworth