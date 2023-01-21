Ellsworth Boys Beat Hermon 57-43 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, after beating the Hermon Hawks 57-43 on Saturday night, January 21st at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 23 points and 1 3-pointer. Peter Keblinsky had 10 points. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointers and Kaleb Connors sank a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 5-8 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Brody Hurd with 11 points and 2 3-pointers, while Owen Wyman had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Colvin Hamm and Jacob Glidden each sank a 3-pointer. Hermon was 6-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 12-0 and are off until Friday, January 27th when they play at Presque Isle at 8 p.m.

Hermon is 3-9. The Hawks host MDI on Wednesday, January 25th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Hermon  Boys610101743
EHS Boys1710161457

 

Box Score

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carter Wiggin0----
Charles Whitehouse0----
Jacob Glidden3-1--
Colvin Hamm3-1--
Greyson Hanlon0----
Bryce Edwards63---
Madden Henderson0----
Caleb Doughty0----
Carter Brocato0----
Bryan White21---
Owen Wyman103111
Brody Hurd112213
Maddox Kinney82-45
TEAM0----
TOTALS4311569

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier239122
Miles Palmer0----
Michael Harris42---
Cruz Coffin31-12
Kaleb Connors511-2
Josiah James-Chin0----
Wyatt Bragdon0----
Eamon MacDonald6-2--
Peter Keblinsky104-22
Kyle Kenney42---
Ethan LeClerc0----
Dawson Curtis21---
Brayden King0----
Isiah Corson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5720458
