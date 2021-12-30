Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Orono 69-55 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Orono Red Riots 69-55 in Orono on Thursday, December 30th.
Orono led 19-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Red Riots sank 5 3-pointers. Ellsworth outscored Orono 18-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 35-30 halftime lead. It was 53-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 27 points. Gage Hardy finished with 17 points and Hunter Curtis had 12 points. Ellsworth was 14-24 from the free throw line. The Eagle had 5 3-pointers. Gage Hardy had 2 3-pointers, and Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer and Michael Palmer each finished with 1 3-pointer.
Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 23 points. Ellis Spaulding finished with 11 points. The Red Riots were 6-12 from the free throw line. They poured in 9 3-pointers, with 6 coming in the 1st Half. Pierce Walston had 5 3-pointers, Ellis Spaulding 3 3-pointers and Ben Francis the other 3-pointer.
Ellsworth is now 6-0, and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st at 4;30 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
Orono is now 4-2. They will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, January 5th at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|17
|18
|18
|16
|69
|Orono Boys
|19
|11
|12
|13
|55
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Chance Mercier
|1
|27
|10
|9
|1
|6
|9
|0
|4
|Miles Palmer
|1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Logan McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|1
|12
|4
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Gage Hardy
|1
|17
|6
|4
|2
|3
|5
|2
|14
|Brody Mercier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|Michael Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|69
|25
|20
|5
|14
|24
|11
Orono
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Lucas Allen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|12
|Pierce Walston
|1
|23
|7
|2
|5
|4
|9
|4
|14
|Cadon Gray
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ellis Spaulding
|1
|11
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|20
|Cadin Ewer Cousins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ben Francis
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|30
|Javier Santiago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Will Francis
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|Kase Walston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sebastian Vanidestine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Adam Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Mason Kenney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Noah Schaff
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|55
|20
|11
|9
|6
|12
|19