Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Orono 69-55 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Orono Red Riots 69-55 in Orono on Thursday, December 30th.

Orono led 19-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Red Riots sank 5 3-pointers. Ellsworth outscored Orono 18-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 35-30 halftime lead. It was 53-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 27 points. Gage Hardy finished with 17 points and Hunter Curtis had 12 points. Ellsworth was 14-24 from the free throw line. The Eagle had 5 3-pointers. Gage Hardy had 2 3-pointers, and Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer and Michael Palmer each finished with 1 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 23 points. Ellis Spaulding finished with 11 points. The Red Riots were 6-12 from the free throw line. They poured in 9 3-pointers, with 6 coming in the 1st Half. Pierce Walston had 5 3-pointers, Ellis Spaulding 3 3-pointers and Ben Francis the other 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 6-0, and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st at 4;30 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Orono is now 4-2. They will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, January 5th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys1718181669
Orono Boys1911121355

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Chance Mercier1271091690
4Miles Palmer16211122
5Logan McGowan10000000
10Hunter Curtis112440462
11Brett Bragdon10000001
12Gage Hardy117642352
14Brody Mercier10000001
15Eamon MacDonald10000000
20Peter Keblinsky10000000
21Cruz Coffin10000000
22Michael Palmer17321002
23Kaleb Connors10000021
30Michael Harris10000000
32Ethan LeClerc10000000
33Keegan Omlor10000000
TOTALS16925205142411

Orono

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Lucas Allen12110014
12Pierce Walston123725494
14Cadon Gray12110000
20Ellis Spaulding111303222
20Cadin Ewer Cousins10000000
24Ben Francis17321004
30Javier Santiago10000000
32Will Francis18440004
34Kase Walston10000000
40Sebastian Vanidestine10000000
42Adam Sherman10000001
44Mason Kenney10000000
50Noah Schaff12110000
TOTALS1552011961219
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top