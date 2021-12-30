Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Orono 69-55 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Orono Red Riots 69-55 in Orono on Thursday, December 30th.

Orono led 19-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Red Riots sank 5 3-pointers. Ellsworth outscored Orono 18-11 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 35-30 halftime lead. It was 53-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 27 points. Gage Hardy finished with 17 points and Hunter Curtis had 12 points. Ellsworth was 14-24 from the free throw line. The Eagle had 5 3-pointers. Gage Hardy had 2 3-pointers, and Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer and Michael Palmer each finished with 1 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston who had 23 points. Ellis Spaulding finished with 11 points. The Red Riots were 6-12 from the free throw line. They poured in 9 3-pointers, with 6 coming in the 1st Half. Pierce Walston had 5 3-pointers, Ellis Spaulding 3 3-pointers and Ben Francis the other 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 6-0, and will play at Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st at 4;30 p.m.

Orono is now 4-2. They will play at Bucksport on Wednesday, January 5th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 17 18 18 16 69 Orono Boys 19 11 12 13 55

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Chance Mercier 1 27 10 9 1 6 9 0 4 Miles Palmer 1 6 2 1 1 1 2 2 5 Logan McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 1 12 4 4 0 4 6 2 11 Brett Bragdon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 Gage Hardy 1 17 6 4 2 3 5 2 14 Brody Mercier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 Eamon MacDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 2 23 Kaleb Connors 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 30 Michael Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 69 25 20 5 14 24 11

Orono