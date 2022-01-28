Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Presque Isle 68-43 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating the Presque Wildcats 68-43 on Friday, January 28th, a day after beating Caribou in Caribou.

Ellsworth led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top53-32 at the end of fthe 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 25 points and Chance Mercier with 22 points. The Eagles were 10-14 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 6 3-pointers, 4 by Chance Mercier and 2 by Brett Bragdon.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 17 points. Xavier McAtee had 8 points. The Wildcats were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Cummings had 3 3-pointers and Braydon Castonguay had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 14-0 and will host Hermon on Tuesday, February 1st at 7 p.m. at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle is 8-6 and will play at Houlton on Tuesday, February 1st.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Boys814101143
Ellsworth Boys1920141568

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Jensen Sargent211000
12Brayden Castonguay310100
14Dawson Beaulieu000000
20Noah Yarema422000
22Benjamin Turner000000
24Jackson Maynard100011
30Malachi Cummings1763322
32Wyatt Young000000
34Jack Buck211000
40Xavier McAtee833024
42Michael Langley000000
44Jack Hallett522012
50Aiden Hanks100012
TOTALS4316124711

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier2295400
4Miles Palmer000000
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis251111033
11Brett Bragdon620200
12Gage Hardy311012
14Brody Mercier511035
15Eamon MacDonald411022
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin211000
22Michael Palmer000000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris100012
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS68262061014
