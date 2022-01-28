Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Presque Isle 68-43 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating the Presque Wildcats 68-43 on Friday, January 28th, a day after beating Caribou in Caribou.

Ellsworth led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top53-32 at the end of fthe 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 25 points and Chance Mercier with 22 points. The Eagles were 10-14 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 6 3-pointers, 4 by Chance Mercier and 2 by Brett Bragdon.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 17 points. Xavier McAtee had 8 points. The Wildcats were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Cummings had 3 3-pointers and Braydon Castonguay had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 14-0 and will host Hermon on Tuesday, February 1st at 7 p.m. at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle is 8-6 and will play at Houlton on Tuesday, February 1st.

Line Score



1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 8 14 10 11 43 Ellsworth Boys 19 20 14 15 68

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Jensen Sargent 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Brayden Castonguay 3 1 0 1 0 0 14 Dawson Beaulieu 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Noah Yarema 4 2 2 0 0 0 22 Benjamin Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Jackson Maynard 1 0 0 0 1 1 30 Malachi Cummings 17 6 3 3 2 2 32 Wyatt Young 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Jack Buck 2 1 1 0 0 0 40 Xavier McAtee 8 3 3 0 2 4 42 Michael Langley 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jack Hallett 5 2 2 0 1 2 50 Aiden Hanks 1 0 0 0 1 2 TOTALS 43 16 12 4 7 11

Ellsworth