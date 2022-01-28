Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Presque Isle 68-43 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating the Presque Wildcats 68-43 on Friday, January 28th, a day after beating Caribou in Caribou.
Ellsworth led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top53-32 at the end of fthe 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 25 points and Chance Mercier with 22 points. The Eagles were 10-14 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 6 3-pointers, 4 by Chance Mercier and 2 by Brett Bragdon.
Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 17 points. Xavier McAtee had 8 points. The Wildcats were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Cummings had 3 3-pointers and Braydon Castonguay had 1 3-pointer.
To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket Player of the Week click HERE
Ellsworth is now 14-0 and will host Hermon on Tuesday, February 1st at 7 p.m. at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Presque Isle is 8-6 and will play at Houlton on Tuesday, February 1st.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Boys
|8
|14
|10
|11
|43
|Ellsworth Boys
|19
|20
|14
|15
|68
Box Score
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Jensen Sargent
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brayden Castonguay
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Dawson Beaulieu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Noah Yarema
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Benjamin Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Jackson Maynard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malachi Cummings
|17
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|32
|Wyatt Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jack Buck
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Xavier McAtee
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|42
|Michael Langley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jack Hallett
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|50
|Aiden Hanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TOTALS
|43
|16
|12
|4
|7
|11
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Chance Mercier
|22
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Miles Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Logan McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|25
|11
|11
|0
|3
|3
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Brody Mercier
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|68
|26
|20
|6
|10
|14