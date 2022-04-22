Ellsworth Girls and Boys Outdoor Track Win Meet at MDI Friday [PHOTOS]

Teams from Hancock, Washington and Aroostook County traveled to MDI for the 1st outdoor track and field meet of the season on Friday, April 22nd. Here are the team results.

Girls

Ellsworth - 157 points MDI- 138 points John Bapst - 61 points Fort Kent - 58 points Caribou - 54 points Deer Isle - Stonington - 22 points Narraguagus 20 points Washburn - 12 points Foxcroft Academy - 6 points

Boys

Ellsworth - 137 points Caribou - 121.50 points MDI - 100 points Foxcroft Academy - 64 points John Bapst - 51 points Sumner - 48.50 points Fort Kent - 20 points Washburn - 18 points Narraguagus - 10 points Blue Hill Harbor School - 1 point

Winners of individual events

Girls

100 Meter Dash - Addison Laslie - Ellsworth 13.21

200 Meter Dash - Addison Laslie - Ellsworth 27.50

400 Meter Dash - Addison Atherton - Ellsworth 1:05.11

800 Meter Run - Caroline Mazjai - Ellsworth 2;47.58

1600 Meter Run - Sophia Taylor - MDI 6:25.90

3200 Meter Run - Emma Landry - Fort Kent 14:15.48

100 Meter Hurdles - Paige Sawyer - Ellsworth 17.11

300 Meter Hurdles - Paige Sawyer - Ellsworth 55.72

4x100 Meter Relay - Ellsworth (Julie Mattson, Addison Atherton, Paige Sawyer, Addison Laslie) 53.84

4x400 Meter Relay - Ellsworth (Addison Atherton, Caroline Mazjai, Julie Mattson, Addison Laslie) 4:41.77

4x800 Meter Relay - John Bapst (Audra Brooks, Emma Mamula, Lucy Clews, Olivia Messer) 12:11.11

High Jump - Sharyn Lipski - MDI 4-04.00

Pole Vault - Ruby Dwyer - John Bapst 6-06.00

Long Jump - Caroline Mazjai - Ellsworth 14-11.00

Triple Jump - Nancy Martin - Fort Kent 27-08.50

Shot Put - Bella Brown - MDI 30-10.50

Discus - Bella Brown - MDI 90-01

Javelin - Luna Perry-St. Peter - Deer Isle-Stonington 100-05

1600 Meter Race Walk - Elizabeth Wing - Caribou 12;00.00

Boys

100 Meter Dash - Miles Burr - MDI 11.18

200 Meter Dash - Miles Burr - MDI 22.68

400 Meter Dash - Ieuan Howell - MDI 58.45

800 Meter Run - Ren Salisbury - Sumner 2;16.48

1600 Meter Run - Ethan Roach - John Bapsst 4;49.40

3200 Meter Run - Michael Cyr - Caribou 10:30.66

110 Meter Hurdles - Jarod Smith - Sumner - 19.22

300 Meter Hurdles - Caleb Willett - Sumner 46.67

4x100 Meter Relay - Ellsworth (Connor Wight, Cruz Coffin, Silas Montigny, Aaron Lynch) 46.32

4x400 Meter Relay - Caribou (Evan Durepo, Konnor Huckins, James Cherrier, Edward Cooley) 3;56.49

4x800 Meter Relay - Ellsworth (Connor Robinson, Alex Dewitt, Kallyn Laslie, Aedyn Hughes) 10:20.33

High Jump - Drew Pierson - Ellsworth 5-08.00

Pole Vault - Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst 10-00.00

Long Jump - Jacob Reed - Foxcroft Academy 18-10.50

Triple Jump - Miles Burr - MDI 41-00.25

Shot Put - Andrew James - MDI 39-04.75

Discus - Robinson O'Brien - Ellsworth 110-09

Javelin - Chris Tardie - Washburn 135-05

1600 Meter Walk - Isaiah Corson - 10;00.00

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!