Ellsworth Girls Beat Houlton 59-31 [STATS & PHOTOS]

EHS-Houlton Girls Basketball, December 19, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated Houlton 59-31 on Monday afternoon, December 19th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 43-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who had a game-high 21 points. Abby Radel had 11 points and Megan Jordan had 10 points. The Eagles were 8-9 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Amelia Callnan with 13 points. Emma Swallow had 9 points. 18 of Houlton's points came via 6-3 pointers. Amelia Callnan had 3 3-pointers, Emma Swallow had 2 3-pointers and Drew Warman had 1 3-pointer. The Shiretowners were 3-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 3-0. They will host Presque Isle on Thursday, December 22nd at 3:30.

Houlton is now 1-2. They will play at John Bapst on Tuesday, December 20th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

   1  2   3   4   T
Houlton Girls10311731
EHS Girls167201659

 

Box Score

Houlton

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Macy Cram0----
Amelia Callnan1323-1
Leah Swallow0----
Mylee Sylvia0---2
Gabby Gentle0----
Drew Warman4-112
Danni Espenscheid21---
Emma Swallow91212
Kaitlyn Kenney0----
Lily Brewer0----
Camille Callnan21---
Payton Collins0----
Tori Ervin1--12
TEAM0----
TOTALS315639

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel115-12
Kaylee Bagley0----
Elise Sargent21---
Megan Jordan104-22
Morgan Clifford5-122
Aaliyah Manning21---
Addison Atherton63---
Elizabeth Boles0----
Lily Bean21---
Grace Jaffray219-33
Savannah Edgecomb0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5924189

EHS-Houlton Girls Basketball

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team hosted Houlton on Monday, December 19, 2022
