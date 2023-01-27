Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double figures. Grace Jaffray had a game-high 19 points. Abby Radel and Addison Atherton each had 11 points and Lily Bean had 10 points. The Eagles had 4 3-pointers, with Abby Radel having 2 and Kaylee Bagley and Morgan Clifford each chipping in 1 3-pointer. The Eagles were 12-15 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Rossalyn Buck with 10 points. Georganna Curtis and Jorja Maynard each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 16-23 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 12-2. The Eagles conclude their Aroostook County weekend with a game at Caribou on Saturday, January 28th at 11:30 a.m.

Presque Isle, now 7-6 hosts MDI on Saturday, January 28th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 13 18 18 13 62 Presque Isle Girls 2 5 12 13 32

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 11 2 2 1 1 Kaylee Bagley 3 - 1 - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 2 1 - - - Morgan Clifford 3 - 1 - - Aaliyah Manning 2 1 - - - Addison Atherton 11 5 - 1 2 Elizabeth Boles 1 - - 1 2 Lily Bean 10 3 - 4 5 Grace Jaffray 19 7 - 5 5 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 19 4 12 15

Presque Isle