Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th.
Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
Ellsworth had 4 players in double figures. Grace Jaffray had a game-high 19 points. Abby Radel and Addison Atherton each had 11 points and Lily Bean had 10 points. The Eagles had 4 3-pointers, with Abby Radel having 2 and Kaylee Bagley and Morgan Clifford each chipping in 1 3-pointer. The Eagles were 12-15 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle was led by Rossalyn Buck with 10 points. Georganna Curtis and Jorja Maynard each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 16-23 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth is now 12-2. The Eagles conclude their Aroostook County weekend with a game at Caribou on Saturday, January 28th at 11:30 a.m.
Presque Isle, now 7-6 hosts MDI on Saturday, January 28th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|EHS Girls
|13
|18
|18
|13
|62
|Presque Isle Girls
|2
|5
|12
|13
|32
Box Score
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|11
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Kaylee Bagley
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Elise Sargent
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Morgan Clifford
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|11
|5
|-
|1
|2
|Elizabeth Boles
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Lily Bean
|10
|3
|-
|4
|5
|Grace Jaffray
|19
|7
|-
|5
|5
|Savannah Edgecomb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|62
|19
|4
|12
|15
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Addison Clairmont
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Locke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Molly McCluskey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Oâ€™Connell
|2
|-
|-
|2
|3
|Karlynn Gilmour
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Keira Tompkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jorja Maynard
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Anna Jeandreau
|5
|-
|-
|5
|6
|Marion Young
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mia Casavant
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|Lexi Morningstar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rossalyn Buck
|10
|2
|-
|6
|8
|Georganna Curtis
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|32
|5
|2
|16
|23